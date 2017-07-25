Though the first-generation Samsung Gear 360 may no longer be the newest thing on the block (the second-gen model debuted in March), it's still a decent offering, and it's really not that old. It becomes even more enticing when you consider its current sale price of $109.99 on Amazon, which is a mere shadow of its original $349.99 MSRP. There have been deals on the Gear 360 before, but this is the lowest price we've ever seen.

The first-generation Gear 360 features two 180-degree wide-angle lenses, which come together to make 360-degree images and video. It can take 30MP pictures, as well as 3840x1920 video. It's also IP53 water and dust resistant, so you don't have to worry too much about getting it wet. It's only officially compatible with some recent Samsung flagships, such as the Galaxy S7 and Note5, but there are many modified APKs that will enable use with other devices.

If you're interested, click the source link below. Again, $109.99 is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular camera. You'll get free one-day shipping if you're an Amazon Prime member. We're not sure how long this deal will last for, so don't wait too long if you want one.