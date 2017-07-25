Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.



Games

Layton’s Mystery Journey

Android Police coverage: Layton’s Mystery Journey is on the Play Store, and yes, you'll have to pay for quality

If you are unfamiliar with the Layton puzzle adventure series of games, then you are in for a treat. While they were originally only published on Nintendo handheld consoles, the Layton games have branched out to Android with the release of Layton Brothers Mystery Room in 2013 and this weeks release of Layton’s Mystery Journey. The good thing is that Layton’s Mystery Journey is a new soft reboot of the series, so you should have no worry of jumping in to what is an already established franchise. You can grab Layton’s Mystery Journey for $15.99, and there are in-app purchases that range up to $15.99 that are used for cosmetics and one extra level.

--

Developed by LEVEL-5, LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY™: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy is the latest game in the best-selling Layton Series and first official sequel debuting on mobile. Join Katrielle Layton in the heart of London, as she becomes embroiled in a casual, comical, quizzical quest, which has its roots in our new hero’s search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton. You’ll be whisked around London’s famous landmarks, from the Houses of Parliament to Tower Bridge, following Kat on her trusty bicycle, solving case after unlikely case, until she unwittingly uncovers the Millionaires’ Conspiracy.

Tales of the Rays

Android Police coverage: Tales of the Rays is the newest RPG in Bandai Namco's long running Tales series, and it's out on the Play Store

The Tales series of RPGs has been running since 1995. While there are older franchises in the genre, Tales is still a widely known and respected series. And this is precisely what Bandai Namco is banking on with the release of Tales of the Rays on Android. While Tales of the Rays plays a lot like a standard console RPG during battles, the rest of the game leans heavily on many free-to-play mechanics. All in all, it is a mixed bag. Luckily Tales of the Rays is completely free to try, through the IAPs do run as high as $74.99 per item.

--

A console quality Tales Game in your hands. The classic Tales RPG series comes to phones and tablets in an all new epic JRPG. Experience epic 3-D action with an all-new Linear Motion Battle system, using simple controls optimized for mobile devices. Unleash deadly Mirrage Artes for powerful attacks with simple taps and swipes. In Tales of the Rays, Ix and Mileena are descended from a bloodline of Mirrists. Join them on an epic quest to revive their world, as they meet and learn from past Tales heroes.

LEGO® BOOST

Android Police coverage: Build, code, and play with the LEGO Boost companion app for Android

LEGO BOOST is a companion app for the Boost Creative Toolbox. It allows you to bring your creations to life with more than 60 activities. Essentially you purchase an all-in-one LEGO kit that encourages coding and building, to then use this companion Android app as a way to engage with the kit. You can pick up LEGO BOOST completely free of any charges, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the download.

--

Combine this app with the LEGO® BOOST Creative Toolbox (17101) set to bring your creations to life. Enjoy more than 60 fun activities with simple drag-n'-drop coding, watch videos and access digital LEGO Building Instructions. Have fun with LEGO models that can move, talk and respond to real-world events. Take your experience to another level with advanced coding. Build and BOOST your own robot toy creations and control them from your tablet device.

Sherman the Alaskan Cow

Those of you who are nostalgic for PS1 style adventure games should take a look at Sherman the Alaskan Cow. While it may seem simple when compared to today's standards, the gameplay actually holds its own quite well, and the graphics are charming despite their basic look. So if you would like a zany adventure game to play through that has a lot of charm, you can grab Sherman the Alaskan Cow for the low price of $0.99.

--

Sherman the Alaskan Cow is a fun adventure-puzzle game with easy to pick up mechanics for everyone to play. Join Sherman the Alaskan Cow as he makes his way to the evil Moose Corp to save his fellow friends. Help him solve puzzles, explore hidden areas, and destroy enemies with a dead fish. There's always something unique around the corner. So swipe your screen and start playing.

Zap Zap Kindergarten Math

Sure, Zap Zap Kindergarten Math may be a game for children, but unlike most kids games on the Play Store, this is actually worth the asking price of $2.99. So instead of putting up with in-app purchase laden games that want to train your kids to hit that buy button, maybe it's time to give a worthwhile option a chance. Just keep in mind that Zap Zap Kindergarten Math is obviously intended for kids in or below the kindergarten math level.

--

Zap. Get your kindergarteners on the way to math excellence with Zap Zap Kindergarten Math, an educational adventure game that makes learning math fun and engaging. Perfect for children aged 3-6, Zap Zap Kindergarten Math is a collection of fast-paced math games that introduces them to the essential foundations of mathematics, namely addition and subtraction, place values, measurement and data, and so much more.

Proton Pulse Plus Daydream

Seeing all of the new Daydream VR games arriving on the Play Store makes me nostalgic for the days of arcade gaming. While the platform is still growing, it would seem that arcade games have found a welcoming home. With this in mind, it would appear that Proton Pulse Plus Daydream's inspiration is evident. It plays a lot like a VR game of Arkanoid, but with modern upgrades and unlockables. If you have a Daydream compatible device, you can download Proton Pulse Plus Daydream for $2.99 sans any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

This is Proton Pulse like you've never seen before on mobile VR. Proton Pulse Plus features new visuals, better sound, more upgrades, and unlock-able extras. Get ready for Classic Arcade Brick-Breaking Action from a whole new perspective with your Google Daydream.

Launch - Space is hard

Launch - Space is hard is a game where you simply tap on the left or right side of the screen in order to keep your rocket in the correct position as it flies up towards space. Your goal is to fly as high as you can without crashing, which is a lot more challenging than it sounds. So if you enjoy endless runners that are ideal for your downtime, then check out Launch - Space is hard. It is available for free and does not contain any in-app purchases, though there are advertisements present in between rounds of play.

--

Launch this bratty rocket and get as high as (in)humanly possible. A game for simpletons like you. There's just one catch: The silly thing seems to be tipping over quite easily. Just tap left or right screen half to even it out and there you go, no biggie. Like it rough ? Try out combat mode and fail even more while defending your rocket against the oh-so-cool machine thingies.

Vista Golf

I can sit down and play a good mini golf game for hours, and Vista Golf supplied me with just that. From the outset you will notice that it is minimal in appearance, but that does not make the game any less challenging. By simply pulling back away from the ball, you will launch it forward in a slingshot like fashion. While this is not a new mechanic, I have to say it works quite well for this type of game. If that sounds appealing to you, then you can grab Vista Golf for free, just keep in mind that there are advertisements contained within.

--

Vista Golf is a simple but elegant mini golf game, defined by crisp controls and the endless competition of new courses every week. We wanted to create the purest form of mini golf in your pocket, so if you seek both fun and frustration, Vista Golf is your game. Competitive Mode: Each week, compete for the top spot across three 18-hole courses. At the end of each week, three leaders are crowned, and three beautiful new courses will be opened. Infinite Mode: Relax and play as far as you'd like on our slightly-larger-than-regulation-size endless course.

Leap On!

Leap On! is an arcade game with a pretty original mechanic. You are a dot with eyes that is tethered to a black star-like object. As you tap on the screen, you will spin around bouncing off of other small dots. If you touch anything that is black, you die. So it is your job to avoid these dark object on the screen. Past that, you simply spin around as much as you can collecting power-ups while trying to gain the highest score possible. Leap On! is free, but it does contain advertisements and a single in-app purchase of $0.99 that removes those ads.

--

Experience one touch arcade gaming at its finest. Touch and hold to swing around the centre while avoiding the black shapes. Grab power ups and enjoy causing chaos while getting the highest score you can. Leap, live and have fun.

KaleaX - color splatter puzzle

Throwing paint balls at random unknown objects sounds fun, which is why I was intrigued when I saw KaleaX - color splatter puzzle available on the Play Store. But sadly in execution it can be pretty difficult to even get my taps to register in this game. If you the consider that navigation in the app is also difficult because of the touchscreen issue, you will see why KaleaX - color splatter puzzle could use a few more updates. If you do not mind a few bugs, then you can grab KaleaX - color splatter puzzle for free, just keep in mind that there are in-app purchases that range up to $0.99 per item.

--

KaleaX is a colorful and exciting 3D puzzle game. KaleaX demands you to think out of the box. Do you know what's hidden on screen although you don't see it? Can you unravel the mystery? It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's ... Throw color balls at the object to reveal it. Splash. Cover it with colorful splatters. There are various ball sizes to create hundreds of beautiful splatters. If you've solved all levels, try to beat the highscore mode. How fast are you? Have fun playing.

PixelTerra Lite

PixelTerra Lite is a recently released free version of PixelTerra, which is itself a sandbox crafting game. Much like Minecraft or Terraria, you will need to build a shelter and figure out how to supply yourself with food in order to survive. Sadly it does appear that there are a few restrictions with this lite version, so if you do want the complete game will have to purchase the full version on the Play Store for $1.99.

--

The world of PixelTerra is quite dangerous so you need to build a shelter, find some food supply and get ready to protect yourself from monsters in order to survive at least a couple of days. Then you can only hope that the walls of your shelter will be strong enough to withstand the onslaught.

Triple Agent

If you are looking for a new party game to play with five to seven friends, then look no further than Triple Agent. It is billed as a game of deception and espionage that requires good reasoning and deduction skills. The nice thing is that only one person needs the app installed in order to play this party game, so it is economical in its design to boot. You can install the Triple Agent base game for free, and grab an expansion pack bundled as an in-app purchase for $2.99, which allows you to play with up to nine people.

--

Triple Agent. is a party game full of hidden identities, backstabbing, bluffing and deduction. Triple Agent. is a mobile party game about deception and espionage for 5 or more players. All you need to play is a single Android device and a few friends. Each game is an intense 10 minutes of deception, cunning, and deduction. The base game supports for 5-7 players and includes 12 operations that mix and match to make each round a completely different experience.

Quantum Revenge Lite

Quantum Revenge Lite - Mecha Robot Space Shooter is another game that was previously covered in a game roundup that just received a new free version on the Play Store. This way you can try the game at no cost, in order to see if it is to your liking. As the name would suggest, this is a space shooting game, and a pretty solid one at that. If you would like to check it out, as I said you can install this version for free, just expect to see in-app purchases that range up to $2.99.

--

Quantum Revenge is an addictive shooter blasting action game threatening the existence of the rest of the human race. Featuring breathtaking 3D/2D animation, highly stylized aggressive aliens and robots inspired from the Manga / Anime especially the 'Mecha' heritage genre with man controlled robot fighters. Now includes full controller support enhanced for NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV.

Beholder Free

This must be the week to release free versions of premium games as Beholder Free is another game that was previously covered in a game roundup that just received the free treatment on the Play Store. If you are unfamiliar with the title, you are a landlord in a totalitarian State who spies on his tenants in order to report on anyone plotting against said State. Beholder Free is, of course, available for free, though there are in-app purchases that range up to $4.99 per item.

--

A totalitarian State controls every aspect of private and public life. Laws are oppressive. Surveillance is total. Privacy is dead. You are the State-installed manager of an apartment building. Your daily routine involves making the building a sweet spot for tenants, who will come and go. However, that is simply a facade that hides your real mission... The State has appointed you to SPY ON YOUR TENANTS..

Care Bears Music Band

I can appreciate that Care Bears Music Band is a game for small children. From the outset it sounds like something any child would like, seeing that it is a cutesy music making game. But what I can not abide is the constant advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $10.99 per item. Why is it that the majority of kids games on the Play Store are rife with ads and IAPs and why do these Care Bears have no shame appearing in what is obviously a vehicle for pilfering children's parents funds?

--

Time to play with your favorite Care Bears. Get ready for some musical playtime fun with the loveable bears. Help Harmony Bear spread joy, smiles, and start a new Care Bears band. Light up the faraway land of Care-a-Lot with your cheerful songs and colorful rainbows. There’s always a new rainbow-filled adventure happening in Care-a-Lot, and now you can be a part of it.

Driving School 2017

When you think about racing games, I bet you do not think of a game that forces you to follow all the rules of the road a part of its gameplay. Well, it would appear that Driving School 2017 is just that game. That's right... you can now drive around virtually at anytime you desire. While that type of gameplay may not suit everyone, those that are interested can try Driving School 2017 for free, though there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $14.99 per item present in the title.

--

Driving School 2017 is the newest driving simulator that will teach you to drive many different cars. Driving School 2017 features some amazing environments like cities, country roads, highways, deserts, mountains, etc... Play with your friends in new racing and free ride multiplayer modes. More than 80 levels with different driving conditions are waiting for you. Show off your driving skills, get your driving license now! Play Driving School 2017!

God of Block

God of Block is a mix of tower defense and Puzzle Bobble. You play as a god at the bottom of the screen, where you throw projectiles at enemies on a grid above you. As these enemies advance towards you, you will need to destroy them or lose the game. While this mechanic is nothing new, the gameplay is still fun and implemented well. God of Block is available for free, but there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $19.99 per item to contend with.

--

Block monsters have invaded the peaceful temple of gods. Monsters are becoming more powerful, and at last their boss has appeared... You are the only human being who can protect the temple from the monsters. Save the temple under threat with powerful gods from the mythology, such as Zeus and Hercules.

Trivia Crack Heroes

As if most trivia games on Android were not already pay-to-win enough, Etermax has decided to release a sequel to their popular trivia game Trivia Crack. This sequel is titled Trivia Crack Heroes, and it is a gacha game combined with easy trivia questions. The thing is, this is a PvP title, which means those who pay the most into the game's currency will have the ability to pull more heroes from loot crates as well as have an easy time upgrading them. While I do not see the appeal in games you can pay for an advantage in, those that do can pick up Trivia Crack Heroes for free, just expect to see plenty of advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $24.99 per item.

--

The characters of Trivia Crack have entered a new and mysterious world and have become Heroes. Choose your favorite character as your avatar and compete in real time against players from all over the world. There are many highly trained Champions up for the fight… don’t judge them by their appearance. Put a team of your favorite Champions together. Send them to the field to destroy your opponent’s Energy Shield, get the medal and fly to infinity and beyond. With every new accomplishment you will unlock new Champions to collect, and of course bragging rights. Happiness achieved.

RPG Onigo Hunter

RPG Onigo Hunter was previously covered in a game roundup from April of this year, but it was for the premium version of the game. Just this week Kemco released a free version of RPG Onigo Hunter. Just like its premium counterpart, RPG Onigo Hunter is a creature collection RPG. As you could guess, RPG Onigo Hunter is completely free to install, but it does include advertisements and in-app purchases that range all the way up to $49.99 per item.

--

What lies beyond the doors to the ruins? Become the best hunter in the world in this fantasy RPG. Play to the end for free. While investigating ancient ruins, the King has completely disappeared. His daughter, whose position as Princess is under threat, makes a request for help. The main character of the story, a fledgling hunter, takes on this request, and sets off on a quest to find the King...

Hades' Star

Finding quality 4x strategy games on Android can be difficult. While there are a few out there, most do not hold up. That is why I am always excited to see more 4x games released on the platform, such as this weeks release of Hades' Star. It is a sci-fi themed strategy game that has you colonizing endless amounts of planets in order to collect numerous resources. As you would expect, these resources are used to build your empire. So if you are looking for a free-to-play 4x strategy game, then you can grab Hades' Star for free, just expect to find in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

--

As the owner of a humble fleet arriving at the outskirts of the Hades Galaxy, you will work to colonize planets, collect valuable resources, build space stations, grow your economy and solidify your presence in dangerous star systems. You will create ships to expand and protect your interests against the aggressive race guarding this galaxy. You will have the option to join your efforts with other players to form Corporations. With time, you'll come to grow your influence in the political landscape formed by thousands of other human players.

WWE Tap Mania

Have you ever wondered what mixing an idle tapper with a WWE theme might look like? Well, the wait is over as WWE Tap Mania was released this week. As you can guess, WWE Tap Mania is a game you play passively, by allowing it to rack up money that can be spent on your team of wrestlers. This allows them to gain more power and skills, which will help the player in progressing further. If that sounds like something you would enjoy, then you can grab WWE Tap Mania for free, though there are advertisements as well as in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

--

Unleash your ultimate team of Superstars in WWE’s new, fast-paced game, WWE Tap Mania. In WWE Tap Mania, the action never stops. Become a WWE Superstar and battle alongside WWE’s greatest Superstars and Legends. Collect Superstar cards, build your deck, and rise up to become the WWE Champion. Get in the ring and unleash the mania.

Crusaders of Light

More and more MMORPGs seem to be releasing for Android. While I am unsure as to why this is the case, if I had to take a guess I would imagine that the free-to-play pricing model works well with the genre. Something Crusaders of Light does not shy away from. As you would expect, the title contains in-app purchases that range all the way up to $99.99 per item.

--

The desolation wall has fallen after 700 years of peace, it’s now up to you and your allies to battle the demon hordes occupying your land. Adventure in this Vast 3D Fantasy World redefining the MMORPG experience on mobile. Start your journey by selecting either Ranger, Warrior or Mystic Classes, each with their own distinct strengths and characteristics.

Clash Of Robots

Clash Of Robots may look like an attractive robot fighting game, but sadly it appears to be laden with problems. First, there is an issue with the controls, as they do not feel fluid at all. Then there is the framerate, which is pretty abysmal. While I hope that the dev can squash these issues soon, as the fighting does have potential, right now I would say this one is worth skipping. If you would like to check it out for yourself, Clash Of Robots is available for free, though it does contain advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

--

Fight against the best robots only in Clash of Robots. With Clash of Robots, Get ready for the action-packed real time multiplayer combat of the decade. Combine your human intelligence with the strength, resilience and tactics of a robot in this futuristic robotic game. Engage with the enemy, spot their weakness, formulate a strategy and dive into this fight and give your 100% for glittering rewards. Join epic PVP battles against rivals from all over the world.

