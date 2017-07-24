Samsung has always had budget-oriented phones alongside its flagship products, but they've rarely been sold widely as unlocked phones in the US. Today, it's doing just that. The Galaxy J3 (right) and J7 (left) are being released in the US as unlocked phones on July 28th.

Both phones have an older Samsung aesthetic—no fancy edge-to-edge display here. The only difference visually between the two phones is the smaller screen on the J3. The Galaxy J3 is the cheaper of the two phones at $150. Here's what you get.

Samsung Galaxy J3

Specs SoC Quad Core 1.4 GHz RAM 1.5GB Storage 16GB with microSD Display 5-inch 720p LCD Battery 2600mAh Camera 5MP, 2MP Software Android 7.0 Measurements 5.51” x 2.7” x 0.34”, 5.2oz

The Galaxy J7 clocks in at $220, and it offers noticeably better hardware. However, it's not going to rival Samsung's more expensive phones.

Samsung Galaxy J7

Specs SoC Octa Core 1.6 GHz RAM 2GB Storage 16GB with microSD Display 5.5-inch 720p LCD Battery 3300mAh Camera 8MP, 5MP Software Android 7.0 Measurements 5.97" x 3.00" x 0.34", 5.99oz

It's nice to see both phones shipping with Nougat, but the displays are only 720p. A lot of phones in this price range ship with 1080p panels. I guess that's Samsung counting on its brand to drive sales more than the specs. If you want to pick up Samsung's new unlocked devices, they'll be on sale at major retailers on July 28th. Samsung didn't specify network compatibility beyond "3G, 4G, LTE," but I'd expect these to be GSM-only phones with a host of common LTE bands.