The Huawei Watch 2 Classic's regular price of $369.99 already puts it among the higher end of the Android Wear market. However, its price is somewhat justifiable - it looks good, has a high-resolution AMOLED display, the latest Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, more RAM than its competitors, a large battery, GPS, and NFC. It's expensive because it has high-quality components. So what does the Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2 bring to the table for the extra $555?

Looks so much better than the normal one, right?

Let's see here. You get the same stainless steel casing, but with some different lettering and in a different color in lieu of the standard clock numbering. You get the same buttons, but with a few "sporty" red accents on them. You get the same hybrid leather-rubber strap, but with some more red accents and the Porsche Design logo on it. And that's about it. Same internals and a slightly different look for $555 extra.

What a pose: the classic shoulder-grab.

Porsche Design got Lionel Messi to do an ad for them, but he looks rather uncomfortable. Look at him; you can tell he's thinking, "Just give me my check so I can go home. Please." And as he jumped into his Porsche 911 - a real Porsche - to head back to his mansion, he threw the complimentary Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2 the ad agency gave him into the backseat, put his Rolex back on, and never gave a second thought about that silly "smartwatch."

If you want to be just like Lionel Messi (not really), you can purchase one for just €795 ($925) from Porsche Design's site. But make sure that you live in the Europe or the UK, because us Americans don't get the privilege of purchasing such an exquisite and exclusive product.

Alternate title: The Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2 is almost exactly the same as the regular thing for 250% the price.