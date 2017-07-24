Many manufacturers have uploaded their system apps to the Play Store, in order to send out updates without the need for a full system update. Earlier this month, OnePlus published its custom launcher to the Play Store, and users could even sign up for a beta program to try out new features first. For some reason, the listing was removed shortly after it went live.

Almost three weeks later, the OnePlus Launcher has returned to the Play Store. In addition, the listing has changed since it was pulled; the Play Store now reports that the latest update (version 2.0.1.170705165721.5762c5c) was July 23. The changelog only lists the usual bug fixes and performance improvements.

If you have a OnePlus device, you can head on over to the below listing to check it out. As you might expect, it's not compatible with any other devices.