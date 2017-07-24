Welcome to the beginning of another week. July is winding down already, which is crazy to think about. To kick things off, I'm back after a busy weekend with the first app sales post for this week. It's fairly substantial, so get ready.

Free

Apps

  1. Gym Mentor Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Mr Zen: sounds for sleep and relax $4.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  3. Simple Scale: Weight Tracker $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  4. Math Input Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  5. Multiple Timer PRO $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left

Games

  1. Binary Fun Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Zenge $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Avoid It $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Cityscape(s) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  5. Math up to 100 $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  6. Multiplication Tables $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. Monster Fantasy:World Champion $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  8. Math Shot $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  9. Circulets $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Linoleum Cynoo Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
  2. Linoleum Red Icons Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
  3. Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
  4. Retrofit Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. Modular for KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  7. Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  8. IOS 11 KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  9. MONOO Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  10. OCEAN icon pack blue black gold $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
  11. Zed Zooper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  12. Cosmo - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  13. Cyano - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  14. Fuxia - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  15. Krypton - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  16. SL THEME COSMO $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  17. SL THEME CYANO $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  18. SL THEME FUXIA $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  19. SL THEME SECTOR $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  20. SL THEME SUN $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  21. Sun - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  22. Infinite S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  23. Black & Gold Theme for Xperia $1.59 -> Free; Time left unknown

Sale

Apps

  1. AutoResponder for WA Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; 1 day left
  2. MoneyWiz 2 - Personal Finance $4.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  3. Blue Light Filter Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  4. Alien world. Facts $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  5. AntiVirus PRO Android Security $11.99 -> $6.99; 4 days left
  6. AngleCam - Angular Camera $7.99 -> $4.99; 5 days left
  7. Camera ZOOM FX Premium $3.49 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  8. Device ID Masker [Xposed] $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  9. Gears Pro (OBD 2 & Car) $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  10. Photo FX Live Wallpaper Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  11. PhotoMaker Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  12. ProCapture $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  13. VGB - GameBoy (GBC) Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  14. Christmas Coloring Pages PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  15. Ultra Sound Booster Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  16. Volume Booster Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  17. Call Recorder Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  18. Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $1.99 -> $1.29; 7 days left
  19. QR & Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
  20. Couch to 5K $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  21. Custom SGPhone Pro $2.50 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  22. HB-Spritverbrauch $4.49 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  23. HB-Verbrauchszähler $4.49 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  24. PRO Note Call Recorder $3.49 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  25. The Photographer's Ephemeris $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  26. Ultra GPS Logger $5.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Radium Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  2. Evo Explores $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  3. Pictionary (Ad free) $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  4. Forest 2 Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  5. Prune $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  6. Retro City Rampage DX $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  7. Bad Dream VR Cardboard Horror $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  8. Football Manager Mobile 2017 $8.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  9. Shiver: Lily's Requiem (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cartoon Night Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  2. GLOW RED icon pack HD 3D $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  3. 3D Abstract Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  4. Fantasy Galaxy Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  5. Fantasy Forest Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  6. Black silver blue Icon Pack 3D $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. TaskLife Performance Tracker $2.49 -> Free; 5 hours left
  2. EJuice Calculator $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  3. I Am Rich $399.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  4. Memory Booster for Android Pro $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left