Welcome to the beginning of another week. July is winding down already, which is crazy to think about. To kick things off, I'm back after a busy weekend with the first app sales post for this week. It's fairly substantial, so get ready.
Free
Apps
- Gym Mentor Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Mr Zen: sounds for sleep and relax $4.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Simple Scale: Weight Tracker $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Math Input Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Multiple Timer PRO $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Games
- Binary Fun Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Zenge $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Avoid It $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Cityscape(s) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Math up to 100 $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Multiplication Tables $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Monster Fantasy:World Champion $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Math Shot $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Circulets $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Linoleum Cynoo Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
- Linoleum Red Icons Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
- Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
- Retrofit Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Modular for KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- IOS 11 KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- MONOO Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- OCEAN icon pack blue black gold $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Zed Zooper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Cosmo - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Cyano - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Fuxia - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Krypton - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- SL THEME COSMO $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- SL THEME CYANO $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- SL THEME FUXIA $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- SL THEME SECTOR $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- SL THEME SUN $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Sun - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Infinite S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Black & Gold Theme for Xperia $1.59 -> Free; Time left unknown
Sale
Apps
- AutoResponder for WA Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; 1 day left
- MoneyWiz 2 - Personal Finance $4.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Blue Light Filter Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Alien world. Facts $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- AntiVirus PRO Android Security $11.99 -> $6.99; 4 days left
- AngleCam - Angular Camera $7.99 -> $4.99; 5 days left
- Camera ZOOM FX Premium $3.49 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Device ID Masker [Xposed] $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Gears Pro (OBD 2 & Car) $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Photo FX Live Wallpaper Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- PhotoMaker Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- ProCapture $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- VGB - GameBoy (GBC) Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Christmas Coloring Pages PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Ultra Sound Booster Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Volume Booster Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Call Recorder Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $1.99 -> $1.29; 7 days left
- QR & Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Couch to 5K $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Custom SGPhone Pro $2.50 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- HB-Spritverbrauch $4.49 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- HB-Verbrauchszähler $4.49 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- PRO Note Call Recorder $3.49 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- The Photographer's Ephemeris $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Ultra GPS Logger $5.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Radium Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Evo Explores $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Pictionary (Ad free) $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Forest 2 Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Prune $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Retro City Rampage DX $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Bad Dream VR Cardboard Horror $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Football Manager Mobile 2017 $8.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Shiver: Lily's Requiem (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Cartoon Night Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- GLOW RED icon pack HD 3D $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- 3D Abstract Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Fantasy Galaxy Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Fantasy Forest Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Black silver blue Icon Pack 3D $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- TaskLife Performance Tracker $2.49 -> Free; 5 hours left
- EJuice Calculator $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- I Am Rich $399.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Memory Booster for Android Pro $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left
