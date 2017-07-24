The Honor 6X received the Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 update back in early May. It's been nearly three months since then, and Huawei has finally released this budget smartphone's kernel source code. You can now expect to see more development for the 6X in the near future.

For those of you who don't know what kernel source code is used for, it greatly assists developers in producing custom ROMs for devices. Without it, it becomes much more tedious for anything to move along at a steady pace. The source code can bridge the difference between a build with many functions broken and a build that is daily driver-suitable.

If you're an Honor 6X developer, head over to Huawei's site to grab the file. It's labeled as "BLN&BLL," and it weighs in at 397MB. If you're not a developer, though, you're better off just waiting a few weeks for a build that you can flash. You won't really know what to do with those 397MB of code.