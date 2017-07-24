If you have a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, you're in for a treat: We are giving away 16 battery cases (a $40 value each) from our friends at ICONIC to Android Police readers. And for those who don't want to wait or are just overly pessimistic about their chances, we have an AP-exclusive coupon code to land you a 25% discount.

These cases from ICONIC do both of the things you want from a battery case. First, you get that extra juice you need for long days (or long weekends) away from a charger. Second, the case is slim and functional so there's no problem slipping it into your pocket, taking pictures, and so on.

Just like the phone, the ICONIC cases have a USB-C port, so you can charge both the phone and charger at the same time. An indicator light on the back of the case lets you know how much charge the case has.

The cases more than double your battery with 5000 mAh (S8) and 5500 mAh (S8 Plus) capacities. There are even more details that you can check out for the S8 case and the S8 Plus case on Amazon. And if you can't wait, you can get 25% off on Amazon by using the coupon code GIVDROID at checkout.

This giveaway is really a two-in-one. There will be 8 S8 battery cases and 8 S8 Plus battery cases. To make sure you're only entered for the case you can actually use, there are two separate entry widgets. In the unlikely event the same person wins one of each, we will ask you to choose one or the other and we'll draw a new winner for the one you turn down.

You need to have a US mailing address to get your prize. The contest runs until 11:59 PM Pacific time on Monday, July 24th, so don't waste any time entering. Make sure to stop back to get a daily bonus entry.

To win a case for the Galaxy S8, enter below. For the S8 Plus case, use the second widget.

Enter below for the S8 Plus case:

