One of the biggest criticisms about HTC smartphones as of late has been about their prices. For instance, $749 is kind of a lot for a U Ultra when you can get a Galaxy S8 for less. But with HTC's Summer Sunset Sale, you can chop a couple hundred bucks off the MSRPs of the U Ultra, the 10, the Under Armour HealthBox, and more.

For $749, the U Ultra was kind of a questionable buy, but it makes a lot more sense at $499. It features a 5.7" 1440p LCD display, a Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP camera, a 16MP front-facing camera, and a 3000mAh battery. $399 will get you an HTC 10, which was last year's flagship, but it's still good. Specs include a 5.2" 1440p LCD display, a Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP camera, a 5MP selfie cam, and a 3000mAh battery.

The U Ultra is listed at $699 on HTC's website right now, so the sale price of $499 means you'll be able to save $200. The 10 is listed at $499, so the $399 marks a savings of $100. The UA HealthBox is listed at $219.99 currently and has been for some time now, so the $180 discount you see isn't anything special. You'll also see various $10 cases for the One A9, One M9, and One M8. These deals will last until August 7th, so feel free to take your time to decide if you want any of these.