LEGO must be one of the most ubiquitous toys in the world. It's hard to imagine growing up without it. Somehow, the company has managed to remain relevant all these years, finding new ways to engage with kids as the world around them changes. One of the most highly anticipated LEGO releases for some time is the Boost Creative Toolbox, which tasks you with building a robot named Vernie, among others, and programming them to perform certain actions using "drag-n'-drop coding'. It's due to ship from August 1st, and in preparation, the Android app has just been made available.



There are more than 60 activities to keep the kids entertained, as well as videos and digital instructions to help them through the process. Vernie is joined by other programmable models, such as a cat called Frankie and a guitar. The app is necessary to control the robots, which it connects to via Bluetooth. The set is intended for children aged between 7-12, and it's hoped that the rudimentary "coding" experience will pique their interest in robotics and technology going forward.

The app is compatible with phones or tablets running Android 5.0 Lollipop, or higher, and also requires low power Bluetooth (4.1 or above). You can find out more on the support page. Thankfully, the app is free. That's just as well really as the hardware will set you back $160. You can pick it up from the official LEGO store, or from Amazon, among other retailers. The app isn't compatible with any of my devices, according to the Play Store, but that's likely because I'm in the UK. Let us know in the comments if you manage to download it and get it running.