Did you like the HTC U11, but think that the standard 64GB of storage wasn't enough for you? We have some good news for you - a 128GB model of the U11 is being made available for pre-order tomorrow at 12AM Eastern time for $729 - $80 more than the 64GB model.

Aside from the storage (of course), the 128GB U11 will still sport the same specs as the regular model. That means a 5.5" 1440p LCD, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, microSD expansion, a 12MP rear camera, a 16MP selfie cam, and a 3000mAh battery. Also present are the Edge Sense feature and Amazon Alexa integration. Plus, don't forget about the U11's class-leading DxO score of 90, which has to stand for something.

Interested? You should be able to order one for $729 from HTC's site on July 25th at 12AM ET (a little under five hours from publishing time). Extras in the box include a clear case and a set of USonic earphones, and shipping is free.