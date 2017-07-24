Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Apps

Gratus

Android Police coverage: Francisco Franco's new app Gratus is a novel tool that reminds you to stop and appreciate life

Francisco Franco has a new app available on the Play Store, and it isn't at all what you would expect. The app is called Gratus, and it's basically a simple tool that allows you to focus on and appreciate all of the positive things in your life. The way it works, is you add pictures with little notes that remind you of what you are grateful for, such as your pet or significant other. Gratus is available for free, though there is a single in-app purchase of $2.99 that unlocks a few features.

Gratus is a simple app to promote good vibes and positivity. It offers a simple interface to encourage to write about the things we're most grateful for. The feeling of being grateful is often associated with happiness and good mental health. Quoting Dr. Robert Emmons, professor of Psychology at the University of California "There are many things in our lives, both large and small, that we might be grateful about". Gratus will help you remember about these things and make you smile every time you're reminded of them.

Medal - Top Gaming Highlights, Clips & Moments

Medal - Top Gaming Highlights, Clips & Moments is a new gaming centric app that allows you to watch as well as upload gameplay videos. This means you can easily browse what videos are trending as well as upload your very own gameplay videos, showing off your abilities. Medal - Top Gaming Highlights, Clips & Moments is available for free, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the download.

Stay in the game, wherever you go. Watch gaming highlights, clips, and moments instantly and anywhere. Medal allows you to browse endless streams of high quality content submitted by users all over the world. Upvote clips you like, downvote the ones you don't, and share clips with your friends instantly. Customize your feed based on the games you like for infinite gaming entertainment wherever you go.

Plexchat

Plexchat is also a gaming centric app, but instead of focusing on streaming, it's intended for use by gaming guilds. Essentially it gives you and your guildmates all of the tools necessary for easy organization and communication. There are over ten levels of permissions available, which helps to create unique roles for all members, no matter their position in the guild. If this sounds like something you and your guildmates could use, then you can grab Plexchat for free without worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases clogging up the interface.

Welcome to the command center for mobile gaming guilds. Plexchat is built from the ground up to help guilds organize better and communicate faster.

Zombies, Run! 5k Training (Free)

Okay, despite what you may think, Zombies, Run! 5k Training is, in fact, a new app. This particular version is a free release of an existing app with an upfront price. While Zombies, Run! 5k Training was originally released all the way back in 2013; this new version gives everyone the opportunity to try it without having to put any money down. Just keep in mind that Zombies, Run! 5k Training does contain in-app purchases that range up to $3.99 per item.

Zombies, Run. 5k Training is an 8-week training program and audio adventure for beginners that’ll improve your fitness so you can run a 5km distance. We give you clear and detailed instructions about when to walk, jog, run and stretch, building up your confidence and stamina over 25 workouts - combined with a gripping story delivered straight to your headphones.

DeAMPify

Have you ever wanted to load all web pages in their desktop form on your Android device, instead of viewing them in their mobile layout? Sure, you can individually load a page this way through Chrome's settings, but who wants to do this for each and every page? Well, I have some good news for you. DeAMPify is precisely the tool to use for such a scenario, as it allows every web page you browse on your Android device to be viewed in its desktop view. You can grab DeAMPify for free, though it does contain advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $2.49 per item.

Google AMP is a project that allows web pages to load faster on a mobile device and it's awesome for that. However, sometimes you just want the original page even if you're on a mobile device because AMP will break some pages (like most comments sections) or you have a fast connection and unlimited data and don't mind the higher network usage, etc. Deampifier will de-amp your links and and always make sure the original links load on your device.

FareBot

While FareBot is not a new app, since it released back in 2012, it did just receive a new update that brings with it a new modern user interface. For the unfamiliar, FareBot is a pretty cool tool that allows you to view the remaining balance on compatible electronic transit fare smart cards. The selection of compatible cards seems pretty small for now, but hopefully the developers will add further support with time. If this sounds like an app that could be useful to you, then you can install it for free and without worry of included advertisements or in-app purchases.

View your remaining balance, recent trips, and other information from contactless public transit cards using your NFC Android phone. FareBot supports the following cards:

ORCA - Seattle, WA, USA

Clipper - San Francisco, CA, USA

Suica, ICOCA, PASMO, Edy - Japan

Matkakortti, HSL - Finland

Octopus - Hong Kong

Opal - Sydney, NSW, Australia

Myki - Melbourne, VIC, Australia

NETS FlashPay - Singapore

EZ-Link - Singapore

SwiftKey Beta - Chinese

SwiftKey Beta - Chinese is a beta release of the Swiftkey keyboard for Android. While it does not target the majority of Android Police's readership, it is a new app all the same. So if you are looking to test out a Chinese keyboard on Android, now is your chance. SwiftKey Beta - Chinese is available completely free of any charges, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the download.

Welcome to the SwiftKey beta program - here you can test early performance updates, new unreleased features, customizations, and special themes. Thanks for helping us make SwiftKey the best it can be. The SwiftKey beta app for Android will not replace the regular SwiftKey app on your phone, but will be downloaded as a second app so you can switch between the two for comparison.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

OnePlus Weather

Android Police coverage: OnePlus adds its weather app to the Play Store

If you own a OnePlus device, then you will be able to use this new OnePlus Weather app. Right now it is a pretty basic release with just enough weather information to get you by, but if you are looking for something with a lot of detail, then I would say you should pass on this for now. Hopefully OnePlus can get it together in order to provide a worthy weather app, until then I would say OnePlus Weather is only worth checking out if you only need the simplest of weather functionality.

Dynamic weather animations make checking the weather a delightful experience. Track the weather with hourly and weekly forecasts from AccuWeather. Get the latest on AQI, Wind, Body Temp, Humidity, Visibility, UV levels, and Pressure. Swipe right or left to view weather data for different cities. Send weather updates by text, email,or social media using a built-in share feature.

HTC Messages

Android Police coverage: HTC uploads its SMS app to the Play Store

HTC Messages is the default messaging app on every HTC device. It was just recently added to the Play Store, most likely so it HTC can update the app without the need of a carrier, who tends to hold these type of updates back. So while HTC Messages isn't anything necessary for HTC users, since it is already installed on their HTC device, they should receive timely updates for the app from now on.

HTC Messages makes it easy to send, receive, and manage your SMS and MMS text messages.

Send and receive SMS and MMS text messages

Send group message(s)

Search by keyword(s)

Back up and restore SMS text messages

The user can set block list for spam messages

Support thread view in conversational style

Secure box to keep privacy

Block contact(s)

Sorting by date and name

Edge Sense Plus

Anyone who owns an HTC U11 should be glad to hear that there is a new third-party app that allows them to customize the usability of the Edge Sense function. Instead of being limited by what HTC allows you to use the Edge Sense service for, Edge Sense Plus give you a litany of new features. Think of it like an expanded launcher that works by just squeezing your phone. While Edge Sense Plus is available for free, you will not receive the full functionality unless you pay for a $2.99 in-app purchase.

--

With Edge Sense Plus, you can add new, useful actions to HTC Edge Sense. A double squeeze gesture is also available. Unlike the single squeeze, it isn't easy to trigger accidentally. Also you will be able to execute different actions depending on the current position of your device, whether it is flat or upright in your hand. Additionally, you can use custom sounds that will be played when you squeeze the phone.

