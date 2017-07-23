As the owner of two Google Homes, I find that I'd have a hard time going back to life without these little cylinders, and this weekend I'm wondering just how many of you have picked one up.

While it's true that the vast majority of my use of them is as Cast-enabled speakers for the kitchen and bedroom, I also use them to set timers, ask about the weather, how long it's going to take to get somewhere, and occasionally do unit conversions. I don't have any smart home gadgets - not even one smart light bulb - and I don't anticipate that's going to change any time soon. But these always-listening speakers are something I don't think I'd want to give up anymore.

Eventually, they'll be able to do stuff like calling, which is great, and multi-user support means Google Home will only get more intelligent about being able to cater to your personalized requests and commands.

So, how many of you have picked one up? Do you use it? For what? Vote in the poll, and discuss in the comments below.

