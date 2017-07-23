I think by now that all of you should know how much I like Telegram and respect it as a platform. It's my messaging service of choice (though there are a few stragglers in my contacts list that still use SMS or Hangouts). Today brings the app to v4.2, which has a few new features worth noting.

Here's the changelog:

Send self-destructing photos and videos to any one-on-one chats (use the clock icon in the media picker to set a timer).

Edit photos even quicker with the improved photo editor.

Add a bio to your profile (in Settings) so that people in large group chats know who you are.

Download media from large public channels faster thanks to the new encrypted CDNs.

When choosing a sticker, tap the "up" button in the sticker panel to expand it to full screen.

While this update is not chock full of stuff, there are some important tidbits to be mindful of. First of all is the self-destruct feature, which can be customized to your liking if you choose to use it. That timer starts as soon as the recipient opens the photo or video. After time's up, it vanishes. Plus, if the recipient takes a screenshot of that sensitive media, you'll get a notification immediately.

You can also now set a bio in your profile to help people in supergroups know a little about who they're talking to. And the sticker selection menu can be expanded so that you can see more options at once — you know, so that you can express yourself.

Telegram v4.2 should be live for everyone in the Play Store, but here's the APK Mirror link just in case.