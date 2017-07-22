Google Map's Timeline feature is equal parts awesome and creepy. Located in the side menu of the Google Maps app, it shows all the locations you have visited on a given day, complete with what mode of transportation you used and (in some cases) the pictures you took at each location. The app can recognize walking, biking, driving, and now skiing.

Reddit user /u/Chozenus recognized that Google Maps now shows skiing as a mode of transportation. Considering that Google Maps has had ski mountain maps since 2013, the app probably guesses that you're skiing if you traveled on a marked mountain. If you have skied recently, let us know in the comments if Maps correctly guessed it.