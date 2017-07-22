The Xperia XZs was announced in February, alongside the XZ Premium. It's a slightly-upgraded model of the 2016 Xperia XZ, with Sony's 'Motion Eye' camera sensor capable of recording 960fps slow-motion video. The phone initially sold for a whopping $699 in the United States, but it has fallen in price a few times since, and now you can get it for $579 on Amazon.

The XZs has a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 5.2" 1080p display, a 2,900mAh battery, and Android 7.1.1. It's also IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. As with all Sony phones in 'Murica, the XZs doesn't ship with the fingerprint sensor working, but you can activate it with certain programs.

I think $579 is a much better price for this phone, especially if you're looking to take pictures with the phone's 19MP camera. You can find it on Amazon at the source link below.