It's quite the day for deals, which is always fun. This one is from Amazon's Gold Box daily sales. You can grab a LeEco Le Pro3 for just $214, which means that you can save $135.99 off of the original MSRP. That's a pretty good steal, all things considered.

If you need a reminder on what we here at AP thought about LeEco's latest flagship, just head on over to the review. But just to refresh your memory on what you're getting for $214, the Le Pro3 comes with a 5.5" FHD IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 821, 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, 16MP/8MP cameras, and a 4,070mAh battery. That's an impressive value on paper.

However, software and support could besomewhat problematic, considering LeEco's long list of recent financial troubles. Nonetheless, this phone comes unlocked for GSM carriers and with a U.S. warranty. If you're going to pick one up, don't wait too long. This deal only lasts for another eight hours or so (at time of writing).