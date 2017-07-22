In the market for a new Android Wear watch? Did the Fossil discounts from earlier not tickle your fancy? Well, we've got another smartwatch deal for you - the new Huawei Watch 2 Sport is down to $219.99 at both Amazon and Best Buy from its original price of $299.99.

This isn't the first time we've seen this watch discounted, but it's better than that deal by quite a bit. This model, the Sport, features a 1.2" 390p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 2100, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, a 420mAh battery, and IP68 water resistance. Other niceties include GPS, NFC, and an ambient light sensor.

Amazon and Best Buy are both offering Carbon Black and Concrete Gray colors at $219.99 a pop. If you wanted the Concrete Gray, make sure you're aware of that weird speckled pattern all over the watch. Amazon has the advantage of free one-day shipping for Prime customers, while Best Buy allows store pickup. It's up to you to decide which retailer you'd rather purchase from.