Fossil's watches pack decent hardware, but the slightly-too-high prices are causing people to turn away and go for more mainstream options. It's a good thing, then, that Best Buy is offering price drops of up to $110 on three Fossil second-generation smartwatches today. These discounts are the biggest we've seen on these watches yet, and they definitely make the Q Marshal, Q Wander, and Q Founder more enticing.

All three watches sport Snapdragon Wear 2100 processors, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, 22mm bands, and IP67 certifications. But while the Q Marshal and Q Wander have 45mm casings, AMOLED displays, and 360mAh batteries, the Q Founder has a 46mm body, an LCD display, and a battery whose capacity cannot be found anywhere on the Internet. The Q Marshal and Q Founder have stainless steel bodies.

The Q Marshal and Q Wander both come in four color variants, but only one of each is discounted by 40% to the $153 price (blue/brown for the Marshal, rose gold for the Wander). The Q Founder is only available in black/gray color on Best Buy's site, so that's what you're getting the 40% discount on, making the price $165. If it were money, I'd go for the Q Marshal; that blue/brown color scheme is pretty good-looking, and it offers current specs and a stainless steel body for only $153. But if you want any of them, you'll have to hurry, as this is Best Buy's Deal of the Day.