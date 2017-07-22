The annual San Diego Comic-Con is going on right now, with plenty of trailers and information for upcoming movies/TV shows being released at the event. To celebrate, Google Play Movies has a whopping 51 films on sale (as long as you're in the US or Canada). They mostly consist of superhero/comic movies, but there are a few other popular titles included.

I recommend heading down to the source link below to see all the movies, but I'll list some highlights here:

There are definitely a few bad movies on sale though, like the 2005 Elektra film. The 2005 Fantastic Four movie on sale isn't great either, but it's far better than the latest remake (in my opinion, at least). Let us know in the comments if you buy any of these.