The LG V10 was a pretty great phone when it was released. Not only did it have a secondary ticker display, but a removable battery and expandable storage too. The phone originally shipped with Android 5.1.1, but that was later updated to 6.0 Marshmallow. Now the T-Mobile LG V10 is getting a bump to 7.0.

The Nougat update has a version number of 'H90130b,' and clocks in at 1.3GB. Besides all the great stuff that Nougat brings, like multi-window support, the update also includes fixes for E911 timers. The update's support page doesn't mention what security patch level is included.

You can download the update if your V10 has 50% or higher battery life and enough free space. Let us know in the comments if your V10 received the update.