Hulu may not be as big of a name in the industry as it once was, but its subscriber count is still in the octuples. It's also still working on new features, such as an updated user interface and Live TV beta that hit Android, iOS, Apple TV, Xbox One, and Chromecast two months ago. Now, those two things have hit the Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick.

Aside from the new, more modern look, Hulu users who update will be able to customize their experience by making a personal profile, picking favorite content, etc. They'll also be able to subscribe to the Hulu with Live TV plan, which gives you live programming from over 50 channels and Hulu's premium library with fewer commercials for $39.99/month. Other benefits include 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, up to six profiles (two of which can stream at the same time). You can pay extra to upgrade to 200 hours of DVR storage and unlimited simultaneous streaming.

The app will automatically update to the newest version on the Fire TV and Fire TV stick starting today. If you want to check Live TV out, you can get a free one week trial here.