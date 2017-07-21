The end of the week is upon us, finally. I have a busy weekend ahead of me, but I still took the time to compile this app sales post for you all. While I didn't find anything that I can, without a doubt, heartily recommend today, there are still a lot of apps, games, and icon packs (& customization) to look through. Be sure to head back to Wednesday's list, too.

Free

Apps

  1. Clipboard Manager Pro $1.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
  2. Coder Book $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Super Shortcut Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Smart Swipe (Sub) Launcher - Quick Arc Launcher $1.50 -> Free; 4 days left
  5. Vibration Meter PRO $3.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  6. Volume Plus $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  7. CryptoCalc $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Double Tap Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  9. FK Financial Calculator Pro $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  10. mPro.Скорая помощь $4.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  11. Poker Equity Calculator Pro for No Limit Hold'em $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left

Games

  1. Bread Ninja (Ads Free) $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
  2. 2D Monster Huntz offline $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. CELL 13 - Platform Portal Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  5. Acrostics Crossword Puzzles $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  6. Add and subtract within 20 $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  7. Bubble Bubble Bremens $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  8. Monster Fantasy:World Champion $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  9. Wari Gari Chicken $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Circlet Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
  2. Project X Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Six - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Vesuv icon pack red glow gold black $1.49 -> Freel 2 days left
  6. Memies - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. Far Galaxy 3D Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Fantasy Tunnel Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  9. Firefly Forest Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  10. Firefly Forest II LWP $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  11. Firefly Jungle Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  12. Galaxy Pack 3D Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  13. Lost Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  14. Mushroom Firefly Jungle LWP $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  15. Planets Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  16. Poly Island 3D Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  17. Scifi Particles 3D Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  18. Volcano 3D Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Aqualert Premium: Water Tracker Intake & Reminder $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  2. Pupil Distance | PD Meter $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  3. Пикап СМС (Pickup SMS) FULL $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days left
  4. Blue Light Filter Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  5. Talk to HUE $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  6. Weather Station $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  7. KORG Kaossilator for Android $19.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
  8. Neukirchener Kalender 2017 $4.49 -> $2.49; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Chibi Survivor Weather Lord PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  2. Warhammer: Arcane Magic $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  3. Block Out HD Full $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  4. Color Magnet $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  5. Aces of the Luftwaffe Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  6. Champion Go ～Crazy Stone～ $4.99 -> $3.49; Time left not specified
  7. FATAL FURY SPECIAL $3.39 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  8. GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  9. James’ amazing adventures $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  10. METAL SLUG $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  11. METAL SLUG 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  12. METAL SLUG 3 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  13. METAL SLUG X $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  14. Roald Dahl's House of Twits $2.37 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  15. SAMURAI SHODOWN II $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  16. Screen Lock Pro $2.37 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  17. Talisman $3.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  18. THE KING OF FIGHTERS '97 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  19. THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  20. To the Moon $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  21. the SilverBullet $4.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  22. The Terminal 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  23. YANKAI'S TRIANGLE $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  24. ガイラルディア3 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. LAURUS Analog Clock Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  2. LAURUS Digital Clock Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  3. LAURUS Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  4. Vigour Icons- Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified