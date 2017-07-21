Article Contents
The end of the week is upon us, finally. I have a busy weekend ahead of me, but I still took the time to compile this app sales post for you all. While I didn't find anything that I can, without a doubt, heartily recommend today, there are still a lot of apps, games, and icon packs (& customization) to look through. Be sure to head back to Wednesday's list, too.
Free
Apps
- Clipboard Manager Pro $1.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Coder Book $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Super Shortcut Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Smart Swipe (Sub) Launcher - Quick Arc Launcher $1.50 -> Free; 4 days left
- Vibration Meter PRO $3.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Volume Plus $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- CryptoCalc $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Double Tap Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- FK Financial Calculator Pro $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- mPro.Скорая помощь $4.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Poker Equity Calculator Pro for No Limit Hold'em $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- Bread Ninja (Ads Free) $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- 2D Monster Huntz offline $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- CELL 13 - Platform Portal Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Acrostics Crossword Puzzles $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Add and subtract within 20 $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Bubble Bubble Bremens $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Monster Fantasy:World Champion $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Wari Gari Chicken $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Circlet Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Project X Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Six - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Vesuv icon pack red glow gold black $1.49 -> Freel 2 days left
- Memies - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Far Galaxy 3D Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Fantasy Tunnel Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Firefly Forest Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Firefly Forest II LWP $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Firefly Jungle Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Galaxy Pack 3D Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Lost Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Mushroom Firefly Jungle LWP $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Planets Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Poly Island 3D Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Scifi Particles 3D Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Volcano 3D Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
Sale
Apps
- Aqualert Premium: Water Tracker Intake & Reminder $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Pupil Distance | PD Meter $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Пикап СМС (Pickup SMS) FULL $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days left
- Blue Light Filter Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Talk to HUE $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Weather Station $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- KORG Kaossilator for Android $19.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
- Neukirchener Kalender 2017 $4.49 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
Games
- Chibi Survivor Weather Lord PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Warhammer: Arcane Magic $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Block Out HD Full $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Color Magnet $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Champion Go ～Crazy Stone～ $4.99 -> $3.49; Time left not specified
- FATAL FURY SPECIAL $3.39 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- James’ amazing adventures $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- METAL SLUG $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- METAL SLUG 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- METAL SLUG 3 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- METAL SLUG X $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Roald Dahl's House of Twits $2.37 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- SAMURAI SHODOWN II $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Screen Lock Pro $2.37 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Talisman $3.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS '97 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- To the Moon $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- the SilverBullet $4.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- The Terminal 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- YANKAI'S TRIANGLE $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- ガイラルディア3 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- LAURUS Analog Clock Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- LAURUS Digital Clock Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- LAURUS Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Vigour Icons- Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
