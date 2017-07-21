French music streaming service Deezer launched in the US almost exactly a year ago and its large catalog of songs has impressed as the company attempts to rival Spotify and Google Play Music outside of Europe. Since May, subscribers have also been able to use the service through Google Home, and the latest update extends functionality to Android Wear watches.

There's no standalone app. Wear 2.0 compatibility is rolled into the main Android release, which is bumped up to version 5.4.8.46. Premium+ users will be able to access their personal Flow and favorite tracks directly on their watches without needing to reach for their phones. The full feature set can be seen below.

Key features include: Flow - your personal soundtrack that knows exactly what you want to hear by combining smart data & analytics along with expert opinions from editors around the world

Mixes - Find the right playlist to suit your mood. From pop to hip hop to funk, reggae and more

My Music - Listen to all your saved playlists, albums, top track and recently listened songs offline.

Deezer app - Listen to recently played songs (only on Deezer app)

The update doesn't just cover Android Wear, and also includes artist page links to collaborations with other acts and some bug squashing that should make streaming via Chromecast a bit more reliable. You can give Deezer a try by installing it via the Play Store link below, or you can download it from APKMirror.