The Pixel and Pixel XL are both great phones, although they're getting a bit long in the tooth. Buying one for full price is a though sell right now, but it's about time for some deals. If the Pixel 2 hype hasn't completely taken you over, you can pick up one of these devices for a good price at Best Buy, assuming you're cool with using it on Verizon.

Best Buy is offering tiered pricing on the Pixel and Pixel XL, depending on which Verizon plan you want. Here's the gist.

Google Pixel with Verizon unlimited plan: $358 sale price, $14.92/month for 24 months

Google Pixel without Verizon unlimited plan: $478 sale price, $19.92/month for 24 months

Google Pixel XL with Verizon unlimited plan: $454 sale price, $18.92/month for 24 months

Google Pixel XL without Verizon unlimited plan: $574 sale price, $23.92/month for 24 months

If you do the unlimited plan, you can save $290 on both phones. The discount is more a modest $170 (give or take) if you do a different Verizon plan. Importantly, this is a discount you get From Verizon when you pay the phone off monthly. So, you'll get a bill credit each month for 24 months. If you cancel service, the full price of the phone is due. Remember, this phone is still carrier unlocked like the Google Store Pixel, but the bootloader is not unlockable.