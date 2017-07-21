Have you been thinking about getting into Android development (or any development in general) lately? Don't know where to start? Well, Packt currently has its full catalog of eBooks and videos available for just $10 apiece - a great deal, considering the original prices of some of these books.

This sale covers the entire website of nearly 5000 eBooks and videos. That includes stuff about Android development, as well as any other development-related learning materials you could want. The site has things for iOS, Windows, games, and a variety of other programming languages. Chances are that you'll be able to find what you're looking for here.

Now, this isn't the best sale we've seen from Packt (the catalog has been discounted to $5 each before), but $10 apiece is still pretty good. We're not sure when this sale will end, but you should have some time given that the sale has only been live for a few hours. Check the source link for the full Packt catalog.