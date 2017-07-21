The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are getting extremely cheap for what it is, especially considering they're only about three months old. We're not entirely sure why, but hey, we're not going to complain about it. The latest deal is for the Verizon models at Best Buy, where you can pick the S8 up for just $17.50 a month ($420 total) or the S8+ for just $21.50 a month ($516 total).

The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8" 18.5:9 144op AMOLED "Infinity Display," a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 12MP main camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3000mAh battery. The S8+ differs in display size (6.2" instead of 5.8") and battery (3500mAh vs 3000mAh). Both also feature IP68 water resistance, fast wireless charging, rear-mounted fingerprint sensors, and more.

Best Buy is currently offering up a deal for 24 months with a device payment plan. The S8 can be had for just $17.50 per month over 24 months for a total of $420, and the S8+ can be had for $21.50 per month for a total of $516. That represents savings of about $300 off MSRP once the phone is paid off. Best Buy also happens to be the only retailer you can get a Galaxy S8 or S8+ in Coral Blue from in the United States, which means that you have four color options for both devices: Midnight Black, Arctic Silver, Orchid Gray, and Coral Blue. Check the source link if you're interested.