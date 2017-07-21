Smartphone startup Essential is headed by Android founder Andy Rubin, but that doesn't mean it's immune from delays. After promising to launch the Essential Phone in June, the company missed the deadline with nary a word. Rubin has now relayed a message to those who registered to buy the phone, informing them it'll just be a few more weeks.

Rubin's smartphone startup gained attention for the bezel-less design of its first phone, which will retail for $700. Those who registered to buy the device haven't been updated on the delay before now. The email message was also posted on Twitter, which you can read below.

We've been working around the clock to get our first device in your hands. See this update from Andy. pic.twitter.com/bm5xm5XRKS — Essential (@essential) July 21, 2017

If the message is to be believed, Essential is in the process of certifying the phone with carriers. That means the hardware is likely all set. Essential is avoiding another firm deadline, instead going with a nice, vague "few weeks" timeline. That's probably smart.