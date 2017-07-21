Two days after hitting its larger 1.63" sibling, the Android Wear 2.0 update has made its way to the smaller (and surprisingly, more expensive) 1.45" ASUS ZenWatch 2. This is the last ZenWatch that had still been waiting to receive the update, as it's been confirmed that the first ASUS ZenWatch will not be updated to Wear 2.0.
The Google-maintained list of Android Wear 2.0-compatible watches was just updated to reflect that the Android Wear 2.0 update is now rolling out to the ZenWatch 2 1.45". Additionally, if you had any doubts about it, our very own Cody received the OTA a few hours ago on his own watch. So if you have one of the small ZenWatch 2s and have yet to receive an update notification, you should probably check for an update in your settings.
The ZenWatch 2 is the third-last compatible Android Wear watch to receive the 2.0 update, with the Moto 360 Sport and LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE still slated to get it. We'll let you know when those two finally get updated.
- Source:
- Google Product Forums
Comments