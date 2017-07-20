Last year's Galaxy Note7 was a bit of a train wreck for Samsung; it was a fantastic phone... aside from the fact that it had a tendency to catch fire. Samsung is hoping to move on from that with the Galaxy Note8, a phone that we've already seen leaked in render form pretty extensively. This latest Note will be announced at a Samsung Unpacked event in New York City on August 23rd.

This date lines up perfectly with previous rumors we've heard - the Samsung executive got the date of August 23rd spot on. The invite depicts a Galaxy Note8 with fairly small bezels (albeit a bit larger-looking than the S8's), as well as a blue S Pen to indicate that this event is indeed for the Note8.

The Note8 will reportedly feature a 6.3" 18.5:9 AMOLED display of 1440p resolution or better with minimal bezels, a Snapdragon 835 / Exynos 8895, 6GB of RAM, dual 12MP cameras on the back, and a 3300mAh battery. Of course, we'll also see the S Pen onboard, as well as DeX support, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and fast wireless charging.

August 23rd is only about a month away, so we won't have to wait too long to see the Galaxy Note8 in all its glory. But knowing the tech industry, it's pretty likely that we'll hear more details about the Note8 sometime before then.