Pioneer is one of the most active manufacturers in the Android Auto head unit game, and that hasn't changed for 2017. The AVH-3300NEX, AVH-2330NEX, and AVH-2300NEX were all announced earlier this year, but they haven't been available for purchase until now. Interestingly, the 3300NEX is actually a single-DIN unit - a first for Pioneer's Android Auto lineup.

All of these are more budget-oriented than, say, the 8100NEX that we looked at back in 2015. The 2300NEX and 2330NEX both come in at $500, and the 3300NEX goes for $600. They all come with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, as well as Pioneer's standard interface.

The 2330NEX.

The trio all come equipped with 7.0" 840x480 resistive touchscreens, but only the single-DIN 3300NEX comes with a glass screen (the others are plastic). The 2300NEX and 2330NEX are virtually the same units, but the 2330NEX sports an HD Radio Tuner as well. It's not really clear why the 2300NEX exists at all, as they both cost the same $500 and are the same otherwise.

The 2300NEX is available at Amazon and Sound of Tri-State, and is up for pre-order at Abt and Drive-In Autosound. The 2330NEX is available at Amazon and Sound of Tri-State, and is up for pre-order at Abt, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and Drive-In Autosound. And lastly, the 2330NEX is available at Amazon, and is up for pre-order at Abt, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and Drive-In Autosound. It's worth noting that the Amazon listings are being sold by Sound of Tri-State, so if you want to purchase through Amazon for whatever reason, just know it'll be coming from there. For some reason, though, the 3300NEX is only available through Sound of Tri-State via Amazon.