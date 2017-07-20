We're just a few days from Motorola's (likely) unveiling of the Moto Z2 Force, and Venture Beat has some details on the device. According to VB's Evan Blass, Motorola is taking a similar approach to the Z2 Force as it did with the Z2 Play that came out a few weeks ago—it'll be thinner with a reduced battery capacity compared to last year's phone.

Like the first-gen Z Force, this phone will have a 1440p AMOLED with a shatter-proof surface. It also sticks with 4GB of RAM in the US, but some other markets will get 6GB of RAM. The phone will be about 1mm thinner this year, which would put it at about 6mm total. Along with that slimmer profile, you get a smaller battery. Last year's phone has a respectable 3,500mAh battery, but the Z2 Force will allegedly have just 2,730mAh of juice.

This is a substantial drop in battery capacity. Even the Pixel with a 5-inch display has a slightly larger 2,770mAh battery inside. Motorola seems obsessed with pushing Moto Mods, which sort of explains this behavior. It wants the phone to be less ungainly when a mod is attached. Still, sacrificing battery life to get there is a bad idea. We'll have the official details on July 25th.