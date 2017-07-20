LG is tackling mid-2017 with a fervor. After pushing out the G6, which improved markedly on its predecessor, the Korean company announced the Q6 series. The plan with that new family of devices is to bring some of the G6's hallmark features to a more affordable price point. Hot on the heels of that, LG has taken the wraps off of the Q8.

From all appearances, this is a smaller V20 — even the second screen is there. But I know that some of you are dying to see what this phone has in store. Here are the specs:

Specs Display 5.2" QHD IPS LCD with Gorilla Glass 4, 554 ppi; 106x1040 always-on secondary display Software Android 7.0 Nougat; LG UX 5.0 CPU Snapdragon 820 RAM 4GB LPDDR4 Storage 32GB, expandable via microSD Cameras 13MP (f/1.8), 8MP (f/2.4) wide-angle rear; 5MP (f/1.9) front Battery 3,000mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac dual-band; Bluetooth 4.2 Misc USB-C, IP67, fingerprint sensor, IR, 3.5mm jack, 32-bit quad DAC Measurements 149 x 71.9 x 8mm; 146 g

While it's not chart-topping in 2017 (though not too far off of the G6), that still looks like an impressive phone on paper. The V20 itself was a pretty lackluster phone in most regards, but maybe the Q8 will be a different story. This, of course, being LG means that we should talk about the cameras and display for a moment.

First of all, you read that correctly — the Q8 sports a 5.2" QHD Quantum IPS LCD panel under Gorilla Glass 4. That's a pixel density of 554ppi. The secondary display up top comes in at 160 x 1040. which is the same resolution as the V20's.

Like most phones lately, the Q8 packs a dual-camera setup. The "main" part is the 13MP sensor behind a 28mm (78°), f/1.8 lens; the 8MP sensor sits under a 10mm (135°) wide-angle, f/2.4 lens. The larger of the two comes equipped with OIS. Around the front is a 5MP sensor with a 120° wide-angle lens (f/1.9).

It is worth noting that we've seen this phone before, though almost a year ago now. You would, however, be forgiven if you forgot about it (I sure did) since it was a Japan exclusive. The source below is from LG's Italian site, so it's not clear on how widely available the Q8 will be, nor how much it will cost.