Caseology is a trusted and well-reviewed case maker, so a sale of its products on Amazon may well be of interest to some of you. Particularly those of you who've so far managed not to break that beautiful screen on you Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+, as there are cases for those devices starting at $4, as well as many others.
Deals are also available for cases that fit Samsung phones such as the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S6 Edge, and Note 5. Other than that, the sale also includes cases for the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, plus the LG G5. All of the available options are $4 or $5, which is pretty good for what you're getting.
There are some instructions that you must carefully follow: You'll have to first click 'New from' or 'Used & New from' and select 'New with Free Shipping direct from Caseology'. Be sure to also choose the option without Prime or Fulfillment by Amazon. Once you've done all that, simply enter one of the below codes at checkout to get the discount. Shipping will be completely free.
Here's the list of available cases in full:
Instructions:
- Do not add to cart right away
- Click 'New from' (or 'Used & New from') under the 'Add to Cart' button
- Select New with Free Shipping direct from Caseology(make sure to pick the option without Prime / Fulfillment by Amazon).
Galaxy S8
- Parallax Series (Black) $5 w/ code 547FAUOC
- Coastline Series (Blue Coral) $5 w/ code 3XTKXWF9
- Fairmont Series (Black) $5 w/ code NSIFN2BA
- Fairmont Series (Cherry Oak) $5 w/ code QXBL84YJ
- Vault I Series (Black) $4 w/ code JTVL858L
- Vault II Series (Black) $4 w/ code BSWT7S92
- Vault II Series (Burgundy) $4 w/ code VUNZJQND
Galaxy S8 Plus
- Parallax Series (Black) $5 w/ code VPQLTSKR
- Parallax Series (Burgundy) $5 w/ code AWQLNBPI
- Parallax Series (Navy Blue) $5 w/ code 5EOHCXW3
- Parallax Series (Orchid Gray) $5 w/ code 9M225D4X
- Coastline Series (Blue Coral) $5 w/ code HRFTME23
- Coastline Series (Frost Gray) $5 w/ code 73RHQQP9
- Coastline Series (Orchid Gray) $5 w/ code YUS4TYWL
- Fairmont Series (Cherry Oak) $5 w/ code DEQGK3IM
- Vault I Series (Black) $4 w/ code XCDHU926
- Vault II Series (Black) $4 w/ code W7OT4HMQ
- Vault II Series (Burgundy) $4 w/ code Z8AOWZMF
Galaxy S7
- Envoy Series (Leather Brown) $5 w/ code HDCH29FA
- Parallax Series (Navy Blue) $5 w/ code NJVKJRTW
- Wavelength Series (Black) $5 w/ code 8RQNGTPK
- Wavelength Series (Navy Blue) $5 w/ code FVQ9QIZV
- Wavelength Series (Coral Pink) $5 w/ code VZU92WGN
- Wavelength Series (Mint Green) $5 w/ code JQRRRVF4
Galaxy S7 Edge
- Parallax Series (Pink) $5 w/ code HWEX8WH3
- Parallax Series (Navy Blue) $5 w/ code 5VHXIO3C
Galaxy S6 Edge
- Wavelength Series (Mint Green) $4 w/ code 7DXTQHCB
Galaxy Note 5
- Envoy Series (Leather Navy Blue) $4 w/ code WBUSQ6DH
Google Pixel
- Vault Series (Black) $4 w/ code YCA8CTKG
- Waterfall Series (Clear) $4 w/ code WC7LDEKS
Google Pixel XL
- Vault Series (Black) $4 w/ code XTDPLRJ6
- Waterfall Series (Clear) $4 w/ code 9XFS3P4A
LG G5
- Wavelength Series(Black/Black) $4 w/ code NQIN3ONS
- Wavelength Series (Black/Gold) $4 w/ code CX6THQSS
- Wavelength Series (Navy Blue) $4 w/ code RC9ACNKB
- Wavelength Series (Coral Pink) $4 w/ code JAX9JZW8
- Wavelength Series (Mint Green) $4 w/ code Y9EXPFYQ
It looks like there's a limit of one code redemption per case, per household. There's no word on how long the deal will be live for, but with presumably limited stock, it would be a good idea to jump on this quick if you're in the market for a cheap case.
- Source:
- Slickdeals
