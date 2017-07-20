Caseology is a trusted and well-reviewed case maker, so a sale of its products on Amazon may well be of interest to some of you. Particularly those of you who've so far managed not to break that beautiful screen on you Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+, as there are cases for those devices starting at $4, as well as many others.

Deals are also available for cases that fit Samsung phones such as the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S6 Edge, and Note 5. Other than that, the sale also includes cases for the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, plus the LG G5. All of the available options are $4 or $5, which is pretty good for what you're getting.

There are some instructions that you must carefully follow: You'll have to first click 'New from' or 'Used & New from' and select 'New with Free Shipping direct from Caseology'. Be sure to also choose the option without Prime or Fulfillment by Amazon. Once you've done all that, simply enter one of the below codes at checkout to get the discount. Shipping will be completely free.

Here's the list of available cases in full:

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8 Plus

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 Edge

Parallax Series (Pink) $5 w/ code HWEX8WH3

Parallax Series (Navy Blue) $5 w/ code 5VHXIO3C

Galaxy S6 Edge

Wavelength Series (Mint Green) $4 w/ code 7DXTQHCB

Galaxy Note 5

Envoy Series (Leather Navy Blue) $4 w/ code WBUSQ6DH

Google Pixel

Vault Series (Black) $4 w/ code YCA8CTKG

Waterfall Series (Clear) $4 w/ code WC7LDEKS

Google Pixel XL

Vault Series (Black) $4 w/ code XTDPLRJ6

Waterfall Series (Clear) $4 w/ code 9XFS3P4A

LG G5

It looks like there's a limit of one code redemption per case, per household. There's no word on how long the deal will be live for, but with presumably limited stock, it would be a good idea to jump on this quick if you're in the market for a cheap case.