Podcasts are making something of a comeback these days, and Pocket Casts is one of the leading podcast apps available for Android and iOS alike. Naturally then, Sonos customers have been requesting Pocket Casts support for a while. Those customers' hopes and dreams have now come true, as the developers behind Pocket Casts have announced that Sonos support is in beta.

Through the Sonos app, you'll be able to access the New Releases, In Progress, and Starred tabs. This will enable users to resume playback as soon as they open the Sonos app. Additionally, progress on Sonos will be synced to your other devices as well, allowing for a seamless experience.

Keep in mind that this is still in beta, so don't expect everything to be 100% perfect. But if you do want to give it a shot, Pocket Casts is listed as a beta in Sonos' Music Services section in the mobile app, or in the case of the desktop app, the "Sonos labs' section. You'll need a Pocket Casts account for syncing purposes, as well as the latest version of the Pocket Casts app (v6.3 on Android, v6.8 on iOS). Podcast away!