It's been a long time since we've written about Slacker Radio. More than a year, in fact. Maybe time goes slower at Slacker than it does in other parts of the universe. It would seem so, as almost 4 years after stating the intention to add a sleep timer to the Android app, it's finally happened.
@Javier_Wpg It's definitely something we want to add in soon. Stay tuned, Javier!
— Slacker Radio (@SlackerRadio) October 3, 2013
The iOS version has had a sleep timer for a while. And after getting a request on Twitter in October 2013 (above) whoever had the reins of the Slacker Twitter account at the time sounded pretty confident it could be added to the Android app in good time. Whether or not it proved harder than they thought or it was just never really a priority, they've finally gotten round to making the feature available for Android users.
Check out the tongue-in-cheek changelog below, on which the sleep timer is the only item:
A sleep timer? You mean I can set the timer so Josh Groban’s sweet voice can sing me to sleep as I dream about running my fingers through his luxurious hair while he makes a tuna noodle casserole for us to feed each other under the light of a waning moon while the tinkling sound of our laughter mingles with the wistful cries of exotic sea birds calling out to each other in search of the comfort of companionship under a blanket of crystalline stars??? Cool. I've always wanted a sleep timer.
This is great news for anyone still clamoring for the feature, assuming they haven't fallen asleep long ago and forgotten they ever wanted a sleep timer in the first place. The timer itself is pretty self-explanatory and can be set for either 15, 30 or 60 minutes. You can get the app using the Play Store link below, or manually from APKMirror.
