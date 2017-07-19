If you've ever set up an Android phone, chances are that you've seen notifications or prompts that say something along the lines of "Xxx app will not run without updating Google Play services." That's because Play services is the backbone of many Google services. But did you know that Play services also serves as a motivator, or that it simultaneously fits into many unrelated app categories?

I am so lost. Play Services is listed in the Play Store as an ad with the text "Be your own Boss, Dreams"?? pic.twitter.com/DMAs4WJr20 — Ron Amadeo (@RonAmadeo) July 19, 2017

Former Android Police and current Ars Technica writer Ron Amadeo posted something on his Twitter that we found quite hilarious - a screenshot of a Play services ad from a phone running Android O. Now, an advertisement for Play services is funny enough, as it comes preinstalled on any phone that is compatible with the Play Store. As you might imagine, there's not really much need to advertise an app of this nature. But on top of that, there's also some italicized text within the ad that says "Be your own Boss, Dreams."

This just begs for so many questions to be asked. Why is Play services giving users motivational advice? Is this a prank by some bored Googler? Why are "boss" and "dreams" capitalized? Why does the sentence not really make sense at all? And why is there an ad for Play services in the first place?

Huh. Android O phone #2 says "Business Opportunity" in the ad. pic.twitter.com/pHZ4kbE5g5 — Ron Amadeo (@RonAmadeo) July 19, 2017

But it doesn't end there. Ron checked his other phones as well to see if he could replicate the very strange results. On an unnamed phone that is also running Android O, he got "Business Opportunity," and on a Galaxy S6 running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, he got "Legacy, Retirement," (yes, there was a comma at the end). Of my devices, my Galaxy S8+ on Android 7.0 Nougat showed "Health / Beauty Products," and my Pixel on Android O displayed the classic "Be your own Boss, Dreams."

Galaxy S6 running 6.0: "Legacy, Retirement," pic.twitter.com/dZwUBJgOpS — Ron Amadeo (@RonAmadeo) July 19, 2017

Let us know what you're seeing in the comments. Search "Play services" in your Play Store app and see what unique phrase the ad spits out for you, and be sure to leave your device name and your Android version as well. Perhaps we'll be able to discover some sort of pattern to this madness.