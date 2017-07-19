Password managers are becoming ever more popular the more we manage our lives online. Thankfully, there's a trend toward being more security conscious, and LastPass is a great way to get around the issue of having too much important information to remember. If you're doing it right, and don't just use "Password1234" for everything, LastPass can remember all your login credentials, and its cross-platform apps make them easy to access from anywhere. Now, the company is introducing a new service aimed at family members who need to share data securely with each other.

LastPass Families will be a new subscription tier supporting multiple users, and you'll be able to store bank account details, passports, and login credentials with peace of mind. You can set up folders to categorize your data, making it easy for people to find what they need. You'll still have your own separate vault for your personal stuff, too. There's also a backup plan, enabling emergency access to family members if an unexpected situation occurs.

The plan is limited to 6 people, to begin with, and whoever purchases the account will be the default administrator, although others can also be granted those permissions. LastPass Families will be available to all later in the summer, but early access is being offered right now for some. If you don't already have a LastPass account you can first sign up and then opt in. Current Premium subscribers will be able to try Families at no cost for 6 months, so there's no harm in giving it a try if that applies to you.