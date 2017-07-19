Samba is a popular open-source implementation of the SMB/CIFS networking protocol, commonly used to connect to Windows file shares from Unix-based operating systems. Seemingly out of nowhere, Google released a Samba client for Android earlier this month, allowing users to access file shares from the system Downloads/Files app.

But the client had one fatal flaw - it only worked with SMBv1, and not v2 and v3. SMBv1 is notoriously insecure, and many users choose to disable it on their systems to prevent security problems. For example, the recent WannaCry ransomware attack was possible thanks to an SMBv1 vulnerability.

Thankfully, Google has now added support for SMBv2 and v3 to the Samba client. I tested it with my own home server, that has SMBv1 disabled, and I was able to connect and transfer files without any problems. You can download the client from the widget below.