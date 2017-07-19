Last month, it started to look like Duo would add its own calls to your phone's call history. While the app asked users for permission to manage the call history, it didn't actually work yet. Now it seems like Google has flipped the server-side switch, and the feature is now working.

There's not much to this, but it's definitely a nice addition. When you open the app, Duo will ask you for permission to manage phone calls. Once you do that, any audio or video calls will show up in your call history. At least on the Google dialer app on my Pixel, Duo calls are marked with a small camera icon.

There's not much else to this change. Let us know in the comments if it's working for you.