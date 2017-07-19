These days, you can't buy much for a dime. Back in the 19th century, you could get half a pie in New York City restaurants or two tall glasses of beer in Boston saloons with 10 cents, but times have changed - or have they? For a limited time, VUDU is offering up 30 movies in Digital HDX for just 10 cents per rental.

For those of you who don't speak VUDU language, HDX is a format that delivers movies at 1080p and 24 frames per second, uses Dolby 5.1 surround sound, and features VUDU's own TruFilm technology. In other words, you won't be put off by poor quality.

Without further ado, here's the full list of 30 movies that you can rent for just a dime:

You'll need a VUDU account to take advantage of this sale, but it's easy enough to make one. The discounts are supposed to have only taken place on July 19th, but as of this article's publishing, they're still going on. But if you want to watch any of these movies for that desirable 10-cent price, you'd better hurry. The sale will likely end very soon.