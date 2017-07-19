multi-page article Page 1 Page 2

Okay, you may have noticed that it has been quite a while since the last Android Wear Roundup. The good news is that I am here to take the reigns and get this thing going again. Since it has been such a long a while, there are quite a few items to go through. This is why I have split the post into two separate pages, as it was way too long for a single page. Rest assured, I will be making sure this Roundup has more of a regular schedule in the future. But hey, enough of that nonsense, let's dig into a super long list of Android Wear apps and faces!

Wear Apps

Google Slides

Since September of last year, Google Slides has allowed Android Wear control of presentations. This means you no longer have to rely on using your phone or laptop in order to control your presentation easily. Just load up Google Slides on you Android Wear, and you can switch to your next slide with ease.

Wear dialer (by HuskyDEV)

Wear dialer is a nifty little tool that not only allows you to make calls with your Android Wear watch, (as long as a speaker and microphone are built in) but you also have access to a dialer, recent call list, and your contacts. While these are features that are integrated with Wear devices that contain the proper hardware, those that do not will have Wear dialer as an option.

DIRECTV Watch App Companion

Being able to find and record shows from your watch is a pretty cool idea, and that is exactly what the DIRECTV Watch App Companion provides. It is a tool that connects to your DIRECTV receiver and gives you the ability to search for shows through speech, as well as a way to set up a recording for said searched show.

Weather for Android Wear

Weather for Android Wear is a minimal looking weather app from appfour. While it looks a lot like the weather forecasts provided in Google News & Weather for your phone, it actually offers a lot more information and just so happens to work on your watch. So if you are looking for a new weather app for Android Wear that contains a lot of detailed information, Weather for Android Wear is a solid choice.

Aqualert:Water Tracker Intake&Reminder Google Fit

Drinking the correct amount of water daily can often be a challenge for some people. That is why Aqualert:Water Tracker Intake Reminder Google Fit is a pretty good idea for those that often fall short of their mark. This way you will have a constant reminder on your wrist to alert you of when you need to drink your next glass.

Watch Faces

TIMECRAFT - Watch Face

There is no arguing with the popularity of Minecraft. It has taken hold of our youth, and there appears to be no stopping it. So why not embrace the game and theme your watch with TIMECRAFT - Watch Face to suit your new desire? Sure, the pixel graphics may not be to everyone's liking, but the support for Android Wear 2.0 features and its widget-like complications is a nice addition.

Dinosaur Watch Faces

I know that Dinosaur Watch Faces is Corbin's favorite Wear face, but I also happen to enjoy the design of this face as well. Sure, it may not contain any Android Wear 2.0 features, but it is free, and there are no in-app purchases. So why not take it out for a test run, as you will be hard pressed to find any other dinosaur faces that will easily match your dinosaur bed sheets.

Looks Android Wear Watch Faces

Looks Android Wear Watch Faces offers quite a few stylish faces that all support Android Wear 2.0 features. Considering that there are numerous designs in this package, no matter your taste, there should be something here that appeals to you. And better yet, Looks Android Wear Watch Faces is completely free and supports both square and round faces seamlessly.

Fall Fashion Watch Faces

Before you know it, Fall is going to be right around the corner. So why not try out Fall Fashion Watch Faces in order to see if they are to your liking. While these faces do not support Android Wear 2.0 features, they are free and do not contain any in-app purchases. In total you have five different faces to choose from in this collection, so there should be something that appeals to most people.

Funky Machine Watch Face

If you are looking for a face that looks a bit different from the rest, Funky Machine Watch Face may just be what you are looking for. It supports all Android Wear watches out right now, which mean it will fit on both square and round faces. Sadly there is no support for Android Wear 2.0 features, but the face collection is completely free, so it does have that going for it.

Glow by Stephanie Carls

Glow by Stephanie Carls is a pretty simple watch face, but it does have some subtle style to it. You can control the colors of the face as well as the text that tells you the time through a complimentary smartphone app. Something to keep in mind is that there are advertisements contained within this smartphone app, and they can not be removed as there are no in-app purchases. There is also no support for Android Wear 2.0 features.

Half Watch Face

Half Watch Face supports both square and round watch faces, and looks good doing it. While it does not have Android Wear 2.0 feature support, the minimal look of the face lends itself well to no clutter. You can grab Half Watch Face for $0.99, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the download.

Native Ink - Tattoo Watch Face

Tattoos have become a cultural norm, at least in the West. So why not add a tattoo to your watch face with Native Ink - Tattoo Watch Face. You have two designs to choose from, a butterfly and a pierced heart. Each design will allow you to customize their background color. If that sounds good to you, then you can install Native Ink - Tattoo Watch Face for the low price of $1.49. While it does not support Android Wear 2.0 features, there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the download.

Magnum Watch Face

First I would like to point out that Magnum Watch Face does not support square watch faces. The good news is that this does support Android 2.0 features. It is also worth pointing out that the clock face numbers can be difficult to read, as they are pretty small. Luckily there is a digital readout of the time included in the face, so it should not be too much of an issue. Magnum Watch Face is available for $1.49, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases.

Spin the Bottle - Watch Face

Sure, it may be a little early to think about the holiday season, but who cares when Spin the Bottle - Watch Face looks so festive. Essentially the face has three themes, one with a present, one with a bottle of champagne, and one with a Christmas stocking. It supports both round, and square watch faces as well as Android Wear 2.0 features. You can pick up Spin the Bottle - Watch Face for $1.49, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with that acquisition.

Chromatic Watch Face

Chromatic Watch Face looks like your everyday diver face design, but it has a few tricks up its sleeve with support for weather forecasts, Google Fit stats, and a full ambient mode. You even have four different colors to choose from for your face's hands. It also has support for Google Wear 2.0 features so that you can customize to your liking. Thankfully there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with Chromatic Watch Face as you can buy it outright for $1.49.

2Elegant Watch Face

If you are a fan of how Citizen watch faces look, then you should enjoy 2Elegant Watch Face. It includes support for Android Wear 2.0 features and fits on both square and round faces. You can also customize the color of the face to you liking, as there is a color chooser in the settings of the external application. You can grab 2Elegant Watch Face for $1.49, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with that purchase.

WONDER - Watch Face

With the recent release and widely acclaimed reception of the Wonder Woman movie, WONDER - Watch Face should be a pretty popular choice. While it does not support any Android Wear 2.0 features, it does have a slick design and supports both square and round faces. WONDER - Watch Face is available for $1.99, and the download does not include any supervillainous advertisements or in-app purchases.

Nature Gradients Watch Face

Nature Gradients Watch Face gives you exactly what the name implies, gradient watch faces. There are over 25 gradients to choose from, and the face includes support for Android Wear 2.0 features. If you are looking for something simple yet customizable, Nature Gradients Watch Face should work for you pretty well. Just keep in mind that it does cost $1.99. Luckily there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with that cost.