Article Contents
July is more than half done already, which is just crazy to think about. For some of us, that means the school semester will be starting soon. For others, life just continues. With it being Wednesday, I'm back again with more app sales, plus the first $0.10 App of the Week.
While normally excluding the U.S., this app still has a sale for us over here. It hasn't been knocked down to ten cents by any means, but it's cheaper than its original asking price. With all of that being said, be sure to go back to Monday's post to see if anything there catches your fancy.
Free
Apps
- Round Corners $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Metal Detector PRO $3.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Weight Checker PRO $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- EZ Notes - Notes & To-Do Lists $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Volume Plus $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Last Seen Online $3.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- klocki $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- The Three Little Pigs $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Hexasmash 2 - Physics Ball Shooter Puzzle $2.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Add and subtract 10 in German $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Addieren bis 10 $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Collect or Die $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Drawtopia Premium $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Cryten - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Dives - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Vopor - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Sagon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Castle 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- MIUI 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Six - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Wallzy Pro - UHD wallpapers $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Ancient Street 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Halloween Graveyard 3D $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Japanese Geisha Doll 3D $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
App of the Week
- ArtRage: Draw, Paint, Create - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country), U.S.: $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
Sale
Apps
- Castro Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 hours left
- Anti-Theft Alarm PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Fitness Californitraining $8.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $3.99 -> $1.49; 2 days left
- VFR GPS Airplane Navigation $4.49 -> $1.99; 2 days left
- Archos Video Player $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Camera ZOOM $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- NetX PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- SuperN64 Pro (N64 Emulator) $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Fitness Californitraining 1 $8.49 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
Games
- F1 2016 $6.49 -> $2.99; 1 day left
- Demon Hunter (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Queen's Quest 3 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- The Secret Order 5 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Fix My Car: Garage Wars! $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- Mental Hospital III HD $4.99 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
- Mental Hospital IV $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Na4 | Action Puzzle Game $3.49 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- RubiQ Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- JARVIS HACKED - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- JARVIS MARK HACKED - Theme GO Launcher EX $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- JARVIS MARK - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- JARVIS MARK - Theme GO LauncherEX $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- JARVIS MARK WHITE - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- JARVIS MARK 2 - Theme GO Launcher EX $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
Comments