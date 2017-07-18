Back in September of last year, Snapchat renamed itself to 'Snap Inc' and released the 'Spectacles.' These camera-equipped sunglasses were designed to record video for use with Snapchat. Initially they were only available from a series of pop-up shops, then they became available from Snap's website in February.

If you want to buy a pair, it's now slightly easier to do so. The glasses are now sold on Amazon in all three colors, with Prime shipping available. The price tag hasn't changed since launch - it's still $129.99.

It is obviously meant to work only with Snapchat, but once the videos are saved in the Memories section of the app, it's easy enough to share the files to other applications. You can buy a pair from the source link below.