Finding a job can often be difficult, but more and more services have popped up over the years that have helped many (including me) find work. On the other end of the spectrum, it can also be difficult for employers to attract strong talent and fill positions (which boggles my mind, frankly). There are options for those companies to find new employees, but leave it to Google to come riding in to save the day. The company has announced Hire, a solution tightly integrated with G Suite, that is meant to help small and medium businesses save on hiring and interviewing costs.

Hire's deep integration with G Suite means that emails will sync between it and Gmail, interviews will be automatically added to the interviewer's Calendar, and all relevant candidate data will be viewable in Sheets. Hire also focuses on simplicity and ease-of-use with a clean look and functional UI.

Keep in mind that this is different than Google for Jobs, which focused more on connecting job seekers and employers with the power of Search. All U.S.-based businesses under the 1,000-employee mark are eligible to purchase Hire to add to their list of G Suite products.