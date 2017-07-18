Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two

Android Police coverage: Minecraft's next adventure arrives with Story Mode - Season Two

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two is the latest adventure game from Telltale Games to land on Android. While it has been for the most part received positively, the glaring issues of the aging engine are definitely starting to come to a head. You can undoubtedly expect lag, no matter your device, as well as crashing and freezing. The worst part is, that this is not due to a shoddy port, as the engine has these issues on every OS. If you can get past the inevitable bugginess, you can grab the first chapter of Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two for $4.99. Just expect to pony up more cash for each and every subsequent chapter in this season.

Now that Jesse and the gang have vanquished the Wither Storm, saved the world, and become totally super famous heroes, life has gotten a bit more...complicated. With more responsibilities and less time for adventure, old friendships have started to fade -- at least until Jesse’s hand gets stuck in a creepy gauntlet that belongs to an ancient underwater temple. Together with old pals and new comrades alike, Jesse embarks on a brand new journey filled with tough choices, good times, and at least one temperamental llama.

Virtua Tennis Challenge

Android Police coverage: SEGA adds Virtua Tennis Challenge to SEGA Forever but still can't figure out how to please fans

Sega has re-released Virtua Tennis Challenge onto the Play Store under their new Sega Forever program. This means you can now play Virtua Tennis Challenge for free with advertisements, or you can remove the ads with a single in-app purchase of $1.99. You will most likely want to pay for that IAP, as the ads are pretty annoying and frequent. You can't even start a match before you get an ad shoved in your face. It's also worth noting that this free-to-play version is not the same as an older premium version, leaving those that paid for the previous version without any support. Sadly this goes for any Sega Forever game that has replaced any premium version of a Sega game that had already existed on the Play Store.

Take on Virtua Tennis Challenge, the deepest tennis game on mobile with unrivaled 3D graphics, tactical controls, and realistic gameplay. Slice, lob and hit your best top spin as you take on the world's best and compete against 50 players in 18 stadiums around the globe. Build concentration by making plays that match your player's style; unleashing a super shot that will make your opponent sweat. Enjoy hours of game play through different modes, shots and courts.

Hexasmash 2 Pro - Physics Ball Shooter Puzzle

I am always a sucker for physics-based puzzlers, which is why I enjoyed Hexasmash 2 Pro - Physics Ball Shooter Puzzle. The gameplay is simple enough to understand. You shoot balls at hexagonal targets in order to clear each level. The trick is removing these hexagons with as few balls as possible. Seeing that there are numerous objects to obstruct your goal is where the puzzle aspects clearly come into play. You can grab Hexasmash 2 Pro - Physics Ball Shooter Puzzle for $2.49, and there are no worries of advertisements or in-app purchases being included with that acquisition.

Aim and shoot the balls at the hexagonal targets, using the dozens of awesome physics objects to clear a path or set up the perfect shot. See how many balls it takes you to smash all the targets. Destroy the blue hexagons to pass the level, and the green hexagons to unlock bonus levels. Hexasmash 2 is a smash hit action packed and addictive physics puzzle game. Use your logical thinking skills to take advantage of the objects in each level. Portals, elevators, crates, bouncy blocks, launchers and more.

Duo

Duo is a deceptively challenging arcade game from Ketchapp. The gameplay has you tap on the screen to raise two dots that are connected by a dotted line. These two dots are not allowed to touch any objects in the game as you progress. It is your job to time your taps on the screen in order to get as far as you can without dying. This is a lot more complicated than you would think. Duo can be installed for free, just keep in mind that there are advertisements. Luckily these ads can be removed with the game's only in-app purchase of $1.99.

Tap to go up and pass the obstacles without touching them. It may be harder than it sounds because at the same time you have to keep balancing your rotating duo while waiting for the best moment to pass the different obstacles. Play in normal mode or try to complete a different daily challenge each day. Collect stars to unlock new shapes and colors.

HHTAN by 111%

HHTAN is like a twisted game of Snake where you use your body's length to your advantage. While you still need to avoid any section of your body or the stage's walls as you move around, the pieces of your body that you do collect are used to remove numbered blocks. Each block will absorb a piece of your body that corresponds with the number listed on that block. This is why you want to add to your body's length when possible. HHTAN is available for free, though there are advertisements. These ads can be removed with the game's only in-app purchase of $1.99.

111% New Tan Series “HHTAN”.! Increase the tails of the balls to break the bricks. Try to break the bricks while keeping the length and raise your score.! This is a simple but addictive snake game. How long can you survive on the HHTAN? Simple, but Addictive.

Challenge your friends with GooglePlay support.

Easy and fun to play, challenging to over 1000 score.

Colorful UI, Fun sound effects, Attractive design

Unlucky 13 - Relaxing block puzzle game

Unlucky 13 - Relaxing block puzzle game mixes Tetris with Threes!, and does so pretty competently. The way it works, is you drop groups of colored blocks manually on a set grid that already contains colored blocks with numbers on them. If too many colored blocks match and the number count reaches thirteen, you lose. Short of that, you will be endlessly adding blocks to a growing grid in order to remove them when they complete a line across the screen. Honestly, this is a well thought out puzzle game that has an enjoyable presentation and fun mechanic. While Unlucky 13 - Relaxing block puzzle game is a free-to-play title that contains advertisements and in-app purchases, the ads can be removed with a single IAP of $3.99.

Challenge your brain with our relaxing, minimal, block puzzle game. Warning: It’s ridiculously addictive. Unlucky 13 is an endless block game, created for puzzle lovers of all ages. It’s made by Total Eclipse, developers of the hit brain-training game “A Clockwork Brain”. Give yourself a challenge, stay mentally fit, and unwind at the same time. No timer and no countdowns. Use your calculation and perception skills and a wide range of tactics to dominate the board.

Catch Up

Catch Up looks to be a stylish endless runner that embraces a very minimal design. Now I say "looks" as I was unable to test this game thanks to it crashing on my Galaxy S8+. I also appear not to be the only one with this issue, as there are a lot of similar complaints on the Play Store. Hopefully, Ketchapp can get this situation sorted out sooner, rather than later. If you would like to see if Catch Up runs on your device, you can download the release for free, though there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $5.49 per item.

Roll fast, be attentive, avoid various obstacles, drive your ball to victory and beat your friend's records.

A Planet of Mine

While A Planet of Mine is listed on the Play Store as a simulation game, it is more a 4x strategy game that is centered around the mining of different planets. If you can stick it out past the learning curve, A Planet of Mine has a lot to offer. There do appear to be a few bugs here and there, but they should not be that irritating or frequent. So, if you are looking for a solid 4x game on Android, A Planet of Mine is a good choice. Just keep in mind that there are in-app purchases that range up to $5.99 per item.

A Planet of Mine is an engaging game combining exploration, mining, and strategy. Fully adapted for mobile devices, each game is unique thanks to an innovative "stellar system generator" that distributes resources, recruitable species, spawnable biomes, and buildable planets until a complete playground is yours to command.

Bouncy Hero

Here we have another endless runner for Android titled Bouncy Hero. The way this one works is, instead of tapping on the screen to jump, you let your finger off the screen to jump. You do this so that when your finger is on the screen you can control the direction your character moves. While it is an interesting mechanic, I can't help but feel it is implanted poorly thanks to the overly sensitive controls. Like most endless runners, Bouncy Hero is available for free and contains advertisements as well as in-app purchases that range up to $9.99 per item.

Who let the cows out?! Be the Hero and lead the animals home in this fresh new runner game. Animals will follow you as you run through obstacles to lead them to safety. They will reward you with awesome power ups: Rocket, Giant or Magnet. The more animals you manage to save, the more powerful your power up becomes. How far can you go?

VECTOR POP

Forgetting the fact that VECTOR POP looks like it came out of a vintage Trapper Keeper Designer Series, at its core, it is an endless runner that requires you to race against the computer. Essentially you are a triangle that runs against another triangle in order to collect a certain amount of square-shaped objects called Beats. So if you are looking for an early 90's themed endless runner, VECTOR POP is a pretty good choice. While there are advertisements in the game, they can be removed with an in-app purchase of $1.99. There are also a few more IAPs for buying lives as well as a couple of themes that cost $14.99 a piece.

Vector Pop is a very simple 2D pump-up-the-jam neon arcade game inspired by Fresh Prince & all things 90s design. Experience the colourful pop explosion as a triangle racing through a crazy neon world of 90s graphics while collecting Beats and trying to staying alive by dodging stuff. The game is actually very simple, everything else is just a beautiful distraction. It’s like a music video back when MTV still played music videos.

Calculator: The Game

Back before smartphones, I remember making up games to play with my calculator while I was bored in school. Sure, it wasn't that entertaining, but it did offer some respite from a dull day of forced memorization. Typically these memories don't often crop up, but after playing Calculator: The Game I could not help but look back with fond memories. And that is exactly what Calculator: The Game offers, a trip down memory lane playing around with a calculator to pass the time. Luckily the math-based gameplay contained within is also pretty fun. Sadly there are advertisements present, but they can be removed with any in-app purchase above the price of $2.99. These IAPs run as high as $19.99 per item and are used for hints.

In a world of calculators, one dared to become a game. Sure, you've used calculators before, but have you ever "played" a calculator? Welcome to Calculator: The Game where you'll manipulate numbers by adding them, subtracting them, converting them, reversing them, and stuffing them through portals ... yes ... PORTALS.

Escape Game The Prison Boys

Escape Game The Prison Boys is a visual novel that was recently translated from Japanese to English. Basically, the game tells a story while it asks you to solve puzzles, quizzes, and riddles. There are also some escape-room aspects to the gameplay as well. You can grab Escape Game The Prison Boys for free, though there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $42.99 per item.

Mystery novel + Escape-game.! Challenge the prison in the underground of the Empire. It's at the end of Taisho era. The main character, Tetsu Akatsuki witnesses an incident in 12-Story Prison which is one of hub of Secret Police… The closer he gets to the truth, the more he finds that the dark of 12-Story Prison is deep. Holding your own sense of justice in mind, solve the mysteries together with your partner.

Eternal Card Game

New collectible card games seem to be cropping up on the Play Store every day. Eternal Card Game is the latest CCG to arrive, and it looks to be a solid combination of Magic: The Gathering and Hearthstone. Decks can be built to your liking, as there are no limitations, and new cards are arriving all the time. It would seem that Eternal Card Game has a lot going for it, all it needs is the playerbase to keep the title going. Eternal Card Game is a free-to-play title, so that does mean there are in-app purchases present that range up to $59.99 per item.

--

With spells and swords, six-guns and subterfuge, heroes collide in the struggle for the Eternal Throne. Where will you stand? Join the battle in Eternal, the new strategy card game of unlimited choices and unbelievable fun. Eternal combines the infinite possibilities of a deep strategy card game with the pace and polish of a modern video game. Build any deck you can imagine by freely mixing cards from an expanding collection, and plunge into lightning-fast battles. The only limits are your own creativity.

Card Monsters: 3 Minute Duels

Card Monsters: 3 Minute Duels is another collectible card game available this week for Android. This time around we have a more speedy and minimal playstyle that features small 16 card decks. The gameplay is easy to learn, though you do hit a wall once you get past level 18. Like many free-to-play competitive games, it all comes down to who spends the most money. Conveniently enough Card Monsters: 3 Minute Duels contains in-app purchases that range all the way up to $99.99 per item.

--

3 Minutes, to Unleash your Monsters. Card Monsters is a fast-paced strategic card game. Enjoy challenging, and innovative gameplay with simple mechanics that allows for an intense duel. Battle with 8 monsters and 8 items, be victorious by defeating opponent’s every last monster. Battles are designed to be fast and exciting. Duel against other players and defeat them in 3 minutes or less. Join guilds or make foes all over the world on our worldwide server.

Valerian: City of Alpha

Luc Besson has not had a lot of success with his movies since Wasabi, The Fifth Element, or Léon: The Professional. While I can appreciate those classics, his later films have left me wanting. Well, it would appear that many are hedging their bets that his latest film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is going to be a huge success, to the point that a mobile game has been created with the license. It is titled Valerian: City of Alpha and it is a single-player base-building game that artificially slows down your progress in order to get you to pay to speed things up. That must be why Spil Games included advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $104.99 per item.

--

“The official game of Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” Build, manage, and develop Alpha, a thriving space metropolis in the universe of Valerian. Embark on a galactic journey like no other and immerse yourself in this stunning looking sci-fi game. Become the architect of The City of a Thousand Planets and shape the future of our galaxy.

