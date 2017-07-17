Nokia and HMD Global stormed onto the Android budget phone scene earlier this year, with the Nokia 6. A few months later, the Nokia 5 and 3 were announced to complete the lineup. But many have been holding out for a modern Android Nokia flagship, which has been rumored for a few months now. Now we finally know what to expect from the phone, named the 'Nokia 8.'

According to a leak from WinFuture, the Nokia 8 will have a model number of TA-1004. It will ship with a Snapdragon 835 processor, 64GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, and dual SIM support (at least on the European variant). It's not clear if the phone will have a microSD card slot. VentureBeat believes the Nokia 8 will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and will ship with dual 13MP cameras using Zeiss optics.

WinFuture says the phone will cost 589 euros in Scandinavia (about $675), but that is likely due to the region's high VAT rates. It will probably be cheaper in other regions of Europe, but that is the only pricing information that the site obtained. The Nokia 8 is expected to be released on July 31.

It's not clear at this stage if Nokia plans to release the Nokia 8 in North America. It's no secret that the company is focusing more on Europe and Asia, but I do hope it arrives on this side of the Atlantic at some point.