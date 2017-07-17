There have been plenty of attempts to make Android a desktop operating system, with most of them not being very good. Jide Technology burst onto the scene with a Surface Pro clone running the company's own 'Remix OS' ROM in 2015, and later released a small desktop PC as well as a version of Remix OS for standard x86-based PCs.

Jide has posted a statement to its various social media profiles, explaining that the company is shifting away from consumer products:

Over the past year, we received an increasing number of inquiries from enterprises in various industries, and began helping them build great tools for their organizations by leveraging Jide software and hardware. We see huge potential in the role that Jide can play to revolutionize how these businesses operate. And given our existing resources, we decided to focus our company efforts solely on the enterprise space moving forward.

Jide goes on to say that Remix OS for PCs will be discontinued, as well as the Remix IO/IO+ that was funded on Kickstarter back in November 2016 and still wasn't shipped to customers. The company promises that backers will receive a full refund starting August 15, as well as anyone who pre-ordered it from the online store. It's not clear if existing Jide hardware will continue to be supported, but I wouldn't hold my breath.

If you're looking for another way to run Android natively on your PC, Android-x86 (which Remix OS was based on) is still under development. There's even an Android 7.1 version available.