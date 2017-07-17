A little over a year ago, Amazon began selling "Prime Exclusive" devices, which are unlocked phones at a discount in exchange for bloatware and ads. The program has actually been doing pretty well, with five new Prime Exclusive phones having been announced several weeks ago. But if you're okay with a slightly older device, both 16GB and 32GB flavors of Amazon's Moto G4 are being discounted.

The Moto G4 was never a flagship device, but thanks to its near-stock Android software, it still manages to deliver a pretty quick experience. In our review of it, we called it "the best budget phone you can buy." The G4 sports a 5.5" 1080p LCD display, an octa-core 1.5GHz Snapdragon 617, 2GB of RAM, 16/32GB of storage, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 3000mAh battery. I owned one for about a month and was pleasantly surprised with how nice of a phone it was to use.

Amazon is asking $119.99 for the 16GB model, and $129.99 for the 32GB variant. Those prices are the lowest that we've seen thus far. Given that it's only $10 more, the 32GB one is definitely the one to go for. As you may have guessed from the "Prime Exclusive" name, you'll have to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal. We're not sure when this deal will end, so don't miss out.