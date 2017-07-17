For those who like to tinker with their Android phones on a regular basis, the Substratum Theme Engine is a great way to style your rooted device with seemingly endless possibilities. It's based on code hidden within Android that's intended for use by OEMs to change themes in their skins, but this app now allows anyone to do this. Additional apps can be installed to work in conjunction with Substratum to change certain aspects of a device's theme, and that's exactly what Awesome Navbars does. It changes (you've guessed it) the Android navbar.
There are 27 options to choose from, including those from older versions of Android like Lollipop or KitKat (a personal fav of mine as it reminds me of my Nexus 4). Some specific devices are covered, like the Galaxy S8 or Google Pixel, and manufacturers like HTC and Sony have also had their default navbars imitated. There are also some more generic options like dots or squares if that's more your style. The developer has already added new options since the app launched so you can expect more additions in the future.
Take a look at the below video for a tutorial:
You'll need to already have Substratum downloaded for this to work, which you can download from the Play Store or APKMirror.
Awesome Navabars is usually $0.99 on the Play Store but is currently free for a limited time, so now's the time to grab it. Let us know what you make of it if you do.
Comments